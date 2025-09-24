Passenger Gets Six Meals On Three-Hour Flight Thanks To Generous Malaysian Airlines Crew

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A routine three-hour flight from Chiang Mai to Kuala Lumpur turned into an unexpected all-you-can-eat buffet experience when one lucky passenger encountered what might be the most enthusiastic flight attendant in aviation history.

The passenger, flying Malaysia Airlines flight MH773 on a Boeing 737-800, initially ordered just one meal – “Nasi Bunga Telang with Gulai Ayam” (traditional Kelantanese-style butterfly pea rice with Malay-style chicken curry – figuring he’d only have a small taste since he’d already eaten breakfast at his hotel.

That’s when things got wonderfully out of hand.

After finishing his first dish, the passenger heard the male flight attendant making rounds, asking other passengers if they wanted seconds.

Everyone else politely declined. But when asked, our hungry hero said he’d be willing to “try a little more, though I might not finish it all.”

Big mistake. Or maybe the best mistake ever.

(Pix: 靠北奥客)

How One Enthusiastic Flight Attendant Created an Accidental Food Festival

The flight attendant’s eyes apparently lit up like he’d found his target audience.

What followed was a relentless parade of airline cuisine that would make any food lover weep with joy:

Meal #2 : “Nyonya Asam Pedas Fish” (Malaysian Peranakan-style fish in spicy and tangy gravy)

: “Nyonya Asam Pedas Fish” (Malaysian Peranakan-style fish in spicy and tangy gravy) Meal #3 : Sambal shrimp coconut rice

: Sambal shrimp coconut rice Meal #4 : Wonton Noodle served with honey BBQ chicken, fried shrimp wonton, mixed vegetables and barbecue sauce

: Wonton Noodle served with honey BBQ chicken, fried shrimp wonton, mixed vegetables and barbecue sauce Meal #5 : Indian meal set

: Indian meal set Meal #6: Baked Eggs with Hollandaise Sauce, accompanied by chicken sausage, potato cutlet, creamed spinach and cherry tomatoes

Some of these dishes weren’t even supposed to be on this flight.

The attendant was apparently serving surplus meals from the previous Kuala Lumpur to Chiang Mai route.

(Pix: 靠北奥客)

But Wait, There’s More

As if six main courses weren’t enough, the enthusiastic crew member also provided:

Two small cakes for every passenger

Honey lemon tea

Half a cup of pulled tea (teh tarik)

Two bread rolls per person initially

A final care package of 10 hot bread rolls to take home

The passenger admitted he was worried about being labelled a “difficult customer,” but the overwhelming Malaysian hospitality left him “stuffed to the brim” and oddly grateful.

The story, shared on the “靠北奧客” (Complaining About Difficult Customers) Facebook page, has gone viral with netizens calling it everything from “eating from takeoff to landing” to “an all-you-can-eat flight experience” and declaring “this trip was totally worth it!”

The post included photos of the feast and even showed the final haul of peanuts and dates collected across four different flight segments.

Sometimes the best travel stories come from the most unexpected acts of kindness – even when that kindness involves being force-fed enough food to last a week.

