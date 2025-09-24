TRP
MACC Deputy Public Prosecutor Arrested On Drug Charges Just Days After Starting Job
MACC Deputy Public Prosecutor Arrested On Drug Charges Just Days After Starting Job

The agency has handed the matter over to authorities for further action, though no details have been released regarding the type or quantity of drugs found or potential additional charges.

September 24, 2025

A newly appointed Deputy Public Prosecutor with Malaysia’s anti-corruption agency was arrested by police on drug-related charges, just one week after reporting for duty.

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) confirmed that the officer was detained by the police on Tuesday (23 September) at his residence, where a search uncovered suspected illegal substances.

He was arrested during a police raid at his home, where officers discovered what they believe to be illegal drugs.

Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Mohd Khalid Ismail revealed that a urine test conducted tested positive for drugs.

Anti-Corruption Body Vows To Uphold Organizational Integrity

MACC stated that it would fully cooperate with police investigations and has handed the matter over to the authorities for further action.

The anti-corruption body emphasised its zero-tolerance stance on misconduct, stating it “will not compromise with wrongdoing, violations of law or criminal acts by any officer or staff member.”

The agency pledged to maintain organisational integrity and proper governance standards among its ranks.

No details were released about the type or quantity of suspected drugs found, or whether the officer faces additional charges beyond drug possession.

