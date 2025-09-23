Starbucks Malaysia Fires Barista Who Called Tourist ‘Stupid’ At KLIA Outlet

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Starbucks Malaysia has dismissed a barista who was caught on video calling a Chinese tourist “bodoh” (stupid in Malay) at its KLIA 2 departure terminal outlet.

The incident, which went viral on social media, occurred when the tourist was struggling with the ordering process due to language barriers.

The barista was heard muttering the derogatory term under her breath while serving the customer.

In a statement posted on social media on Monday (23 September), Starbucks Malaysia said it was aware of the incident involving the barista and the tourist that had been widely shared online.

We deeply regret that the behaviour displayed by the barista involved does not reflect the values we uphold at Starbucks.

Starbucks Acts Quickly, Vows To Prevent Repeat Incidents

The coffee chain confirmed that following a thorough internal review, the barista was dismissed with effect from 21 September.

Starbucks Malaysia said it is committed to creating a welcoming environment for all customers, regardless of their background, nationality or the language they speak.

The company added that it is reinforcing training programmes to ensure all employees understand the importance of cultural sensitivity, respectful communication and customer service standards.

We sincerely apologise to the customer involved and to the public for this incident. We are committed to delivering the Starbucks Experience we are known for and will take all necessary steps to ensure this does not happen again.

The incident has raised concerns about how tourists who don’t speak local languages are treated, and whether service staff are adequately trained to help visitors from different countries.

