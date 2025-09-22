[Watch] Chinese Tourist Charged RM836 For RM60 Taxi Ride At KLIA; Driver Arrested

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A Chinese tourist was allegedly overcharged more than 13 times the original fare for a taxi ride at Kuala Lumpur International Airport, paying RM836 for what was initially quoted as a RM60 journey.

The incident went viral on social media recently, prompting swift action from Malaysian transport authorities.

The Road Transport Department (JPJ) conducted an undercover operation at KLIA Terminal 2 and successfully apprehended the driver along with his vehicle on Saturday.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook announced the arrest on social media, saying he had directed JPJ to track down the vehicle after the incident gained online attention.

“The vehicle has been seized immediately, and investigation papers have been opened for further action,” Loke said in his Facebook post.

Transparent App Pricing Highlights Exploitation

The tourist was reportedly forced to pay the inflated fare before being allowed to exit the vehicle.

Loke, who is also DAP chairman, praised JPJ for their quick response and warned that the Ministry of Transport would not compromise with such “leeches” who damage the country’s image.

Following the incident, the victim shared a screenshot of ride-hailing app pricing to highlight the extent of the overcharging.

The screenshot shows legitimate transportation options from KLIA Terminal 2 to Kuala Lumpur:

Standard rides (4 passengers): RM69-70 to the city centre

RM69-70 to the city centre 6-seater vehicles: RM110 for larger groups or extra luggage

RM110 for larger groups or extra luggage Premium/Executive service: RM208 for luxury transportation

The evidence demonstrates that the victim was charged much more for a journey that should have cost between RM69 and RM110 through legitimate ride-hailing services, representing a markup of up to 1100% above fair market rates.

READ MORE: [Watch] Chinese Tourist Allegedly Insulted With “Bodoh” Slur At KLIA Coffee Shop

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.