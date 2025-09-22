Missing Teen With Autism Found On KESAS Highway, Police Seek Family

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Police are appealing for help to identify a teenage boy believed to have autism who was found alone on a major highway in Selangor on Friday night.

The boy, estimated to be around 14 years old and of Chinese ethnicity, was discovered sitting by himself in the motorcycle lane at KM 43.2 of the KESAS Highway heading towards Kuala Lumpur at 9:13 pm on 19 September.

A motorcyclist spotted the teenager and alerted authorities.

The boy was wearing a blue short-sleeved t-shirt and blue jeans, but had no identification documents with him.

Under Temporary Care

Police from Puchong Jaya responded to the scene and took the boy into custody.

He has since been placed under the temporary care of the Department of Social Welfare (JKM) while authorities work to locate his family or guardians.

The Puchong Jaya Police Station has established a hotline at 03-8075 2222 for anyone with information regarding the teenager’s identity or family.

Prior to the custody, the Autism advocacy group Autism Talent had shared the police appeal on social media, offering guidance for the public who might have information about the boy’s identity or family.

“If you recognise him or know his family, call Puchong Jaya Police immediately,” the group advised.

The organisation also provided tips for future encounters with individuals with autism: speak calmly, avoid sudden movements, and offer clear, short instructions while contacting authorities for assistance.

Multiple Sightings Reported

The case has generated significant discussion on social media platforms, with several users claiming to have spotted the teenager in different locations around the Klang Valley in recent days.

One hospital worker commented that she saw him at Hospital Shah Alam, while others reported sightings in the Sri Sentosa area.

Others questioned whether he had been abandoned or had wandered away from home.

The police investigation is ongoing as authorities work to reunite the teenager with his family.

Anyone with information about the boy’s identity is urged to contact Puchong Jaya police station at 03-8075 2222.

