Replace Your MyKad For RM10 After 10 Years Or If Damaged

The National Registration Department (JPN) has reminded citizens that their MyKad must be replaced if they are damaged, unreadable, or has been in use for more than 10 years.

Citizens can apply for replacements through 210 counters nationwide, mobile buses and vans under the People’s Love Seed Programme (MEKAR), and other channels.

The replacement fee is RM10 for MyKad, while temporary residence cards (MyKAS) and permanent residence certificates (MyPR) cost RM40 each.

However, if the replacement is done within 12 months of returning the damaged card, the service is free.

Processing times vary by location.

At state headquarters, Urban Transformation Centres (UTC), and selected branches, replacements take about 30 minutes.

Other branches require five working days, while Sabah, Sarawak and Labuan need seven working days.

Online And Phone Services Are Available

Citizens can also call “MyPhone-In” or use online electronic services to process damaged MyKad replacements, the department said.

However, applicants using “MyPhone-In” or electronic services cannot update their photos or addresses.

For counter services, applicants are advised to dress appropriately, as their photos will be updated on the new MyKad.

The department said MyKad replacement is necessary when:

Cards are scratched, cracked, bent or otherwise damaged

Cards cannot be read by self-service machines

Systems cannot detect data when conducting business at banks or government agencies

Maintaining Your MyKad

To maintain MyKad condition, the department recommends:

Storing cards in protective sleeves

Avoiding bending or folding

Keeping away from high temperatures and water

Not placing near magnets

Avoiding contact with rough surfaces or unknown machines

Regardless of the application method, citizens must bring their damaged cards to the registration office when collecting new ones, the department added.

The MyKad chip serves several critical functions in daily life, including identity verification, banking transactions, government clinic services, school registration, and government assistance distribution.

These essential services make it crucial to maintain a functioning card.

With the targeted RON95 fuel subsidy expected to be implemented at the end of this month, the public has been advised to check and replace any damaged MyKad chips to ensure they can benefit from this new initiative.

