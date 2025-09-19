Michelle Yeoh, Henry Golding Urged To Voice Support For Palestine As Part Of Malaysian Values

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A Malaysian social media user has made a public appeal to international stars Tan Sri Michelle Yeoh and Henry Golding, urging them to speak out in support of Palestine, describing such advocacy as an inherently Malaysian value.

The Instagram post by user @zaimsalimun, which has garnered over 1,500 likes, directly addresses the two Hollywood actors in a lengthy message calling for them to use their influence to support the Palestinian cause.

The post argues that supporting Palestine aligns with Malaysian principles.

Supporting Palestine is a Malaysian value. Genocide is the ultimate manifestation of racism and we, Malaysians, are united against racism, as our national unity is built upon diversity and tolerance.

The author draws parallels between Malaysia’s post-independence nation-building and the current situation in Palestine.

Just as we fought together to build a stable and prosperous country post British colonisation, we must also fight together against the evil we are witnessing in Palestine.

Reference to Malaysian Humanitarian Efforts

The message highlights ongoing Malaysian humanitarian initiatives, specifically mentioning that Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim serves as patron for Sumud Nusantara, part of the Global Sumud Flotilla.

It also notes that 14 Malaysians are currently risking their lives to deliver aid to Gaza by boat.

“Your silence will only increase the risk of them being murdered,” the post states, referencing the Israeli blockade of Gaza and past incidents involving flotilla participants.

The author emphasises that the message is not a personal attack, sharing admiration for both actors’ careers.

@zaimsalimun mentions following Yeoh’s work since her days in the 1992 blockbuster “Police Story 3” with Jackie Chan and celebrating Golding’s breakthrough in “Crazy Rich Asians” which also starred Yeoh.

This is one moment that the two of you can show that we have one solid shared value. We are all for Palestine, in the name of humanity.

@beritaalhijrah114 Perdana Menteri Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim menegaskan bahawa kecaman dunia terhadap jenayah Israel tidak akan menghentikan negara haram itu daripada melakukan serangan ke atas Gaza. Katanya, hubungan diplomatik serta perdagangan dengan Israel perlu dihentikan segera sebagai hukuman ke atas jenayah genosid ke atas Gaza. ♬ original sound – Berita AlHijrah

Statistics and Urgency

The post cites casualty figures from the ongoing conflict, stating that 60,000 Palestinians have been officially declared dead, with some estimates reaching 200,000 or even 680,000.

It also mentions that 2 million people are facing intentional starvation, with more than half under 18 years old.

The appeal suggests that both celebrities could create a “chain reaction” among local Malaysian celebrities and influencers, many of whom remain silent on the issue.

It also encourages them not to fear job losses, noting that “even brands are starting to distance themselves from Israel.”

The message concludes with a Malay saying: “Rezeki dari Tuhan, bukan dari manusia” (Sustenance comes from God, not from humans), urging the celebrities to “speak up for Gaza” and be remembered as being “on the right side of history.”

It generated discussion that extended beyond the two targeted celebrities, with cybercitizens calling for local Malaysian celebrities and influencers also to take a stand.

One Instagram user noted: “Same goes to our local celebrities and influencers..still not so many of them are talking about Gaza.”

