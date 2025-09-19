Malaysia Provides USD50,000 Aid For Afghanistan Earthquake Victims

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Malaysia has contributed USD50,000 (RM210,350) to help earthquake victims in Afghanistan, with the funds channelled through a local non-governmental organisation (NGO).

Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan presented the donation from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ Disaster Fund to the Organisation of Malaysian Afghanistan Initiative (OMAI) on Wednesday (18 September).

The aid will support victims of a recent earthquake in Afghanistan’s Kunar province, which caused deaths, widespread displacement and significant damage to infrastructure and livelihoods.

Malaysia does not formally recognise the current administration in Kabul but remains committed to helping the Afghan people through humanitarian assistance, the Foreign Ministry said.

The ministry’s Disaster Fund was established in 2006 to provide humanitarian aid to disaster-stricken communities worldwide.

PRESS RELEASE: HUMANITARIAN AID FOR EARTHQUAKE VICTIMS IN AFGHANISTAN pic.twitter.com/LM8E473RtV — Wisma Putra (@MalaysiaMFA) September 18, 2025

Malaysian NGO’s Role

OMAI will use the funds to provide emergency shelter, food supplies, medical support and community recovery assistance to affected families.

The organisation’s immediate priority is setting up “Dapur OMAI” – a community kitchen near the earthquake’s epicentre to serve hot meals daily to victims.

The Dapur OMAI initiative falls under the office of Datuk Ahmad Azam, the Special Advisor to the Foreign Minister for Humanitarian and Reconstruction.

This endeavour will serve hot meals daily to affected families, ensuring that no one goes hungry while they rebuild their lives.

OMAI was formed in July 2022 by Malaysian professionals and former government officers to help rebuild Afghanistan.

The organisation has already spent over RM100,000 from corporate bodies and public donations for humanitarian work.

OMAI volunteers prepare hot meals at their community kitchen in Afghanistan to help earthquake victims who lost their homes and livelihoods in the recent disaster. (Pix: OMAI)

Beginning of a Larger Campaign

Speaking to TRP, Ahmad said the USD50,000 contribution is a beginning and that a campaign will be launched.

When asked about the amount in the context of international disaster relief, Ahmad acknowledged it was modest but emphasised it marked the start of broader fundraising efforts.

A network of Afghan humanitarian NGOs will work with OMAI to distribute relief in the affected areas of Kunar.

Ahmad, also a prominent humanitarian activist and Special Advisor to Wisma Putra regarding Afghanistan, said OMAI’s main objectives remain “capacity building and business-to-business networking” beyond humanitarian relief.

Devastating Impact on Half a Million People

On 31 August, a magnitude 6.0 earthquake struck eastern Afghanistan, resulting in more than 2,200 fatalities and damaging over 6,700 homes.

The earthquake affected more than 500,000 individuals, leaving many homes and villages destroyed in Kunar province.

Many communities struggle to access basic necessities, face severe food and clean water shortages, as well as blocked roads and damaged infrastructure.

Following the major quake, a series of aftershocks, including a magnitude 5.6 earthquake, occurred, increasing deaths and injuries.

With limited medical infrastructure in the remote regions, immediate medical support is also essential for the survivors.

The coming winter is expected to exacerbate the humanitarian crisis caused by recent earthquakes, making it vital for communities to receive aid before the snow blocks vital roads.

READ MORE: Malaysia Doubles Gaza Humanitarian Aid To RM200 Million, Private Companies Urged To Contribute

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.