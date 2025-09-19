JKR Under Fire: “Why Can’t They Remove Chinese And Hindu Temples Blocking Klang Road?”

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The Klang Public Works Department (JKR) is facing social media backlash after its official response to complaints about illegal structures blocking Jalan Meru failed to satisfy a frustrated public.

The controversy centres on a temple and shrine built directly on Federal Route FT3217 in Klang, which locals say has been causing traffic congestion and safety issues for years.

A JKR Klang Facebook post attempted to clarify the situation, explaining that the road was handed over to LRT3 contractors in 2018 for construction and upgrades.

According to their statement, the original plan required demolishing both structures since they fall within the LRT3 Right of Way, but Prasarana Malaysia Berhad could only remove part of the temple.

The department emphasised that they cannot take back responsibility for the road until LRT3 completes their work and passes a safety audit.

Public Anger Boils Over

The explanation has only fueled more anger among some members of the public, with comments pouring in accusing JKR of double standards and bureaucratic buck-passing.

Criticism has been particularly harsh, with some calling JKR “the most useless department in Malaysia.”

“Easy thing to demolish. The council has the power to tear down illegal structures. Don’t waste time asking the landowner to do it – Act 133 is enough,” wrote one Facebook user.

For context, Malaysia’s Street, Drainage and Building Act 1974 (Act 133) gives authorities the legal power to remove buildings that are blocking roads, although the law doesn’t spell out exactly how road construction should work.

Religious Structures: Equal Treatment Questioned

Another commenter accused authorities of selective enforcement: “Push here, push there. When it comes to temples, everyone becomes scared and cowardly. But when it’s about our own people, lightning fast – complaint today, action yesterday.”

Others questioned the logic of the situation. “Does the temple have a land grant? It’s not that hard to relocate it using the appropriate laws.”

A cybercitizen summed up the frustration: “Klang Council says ask JKR Klang, JKR Klang says ask LRT3 – by the time they decide, we’ll all be dead.”

The incident has also drawn attention to broader concerns about consistency in enforcement, with some commenters questioning whether all religious structures are treated equally when they conflict with development projects.

