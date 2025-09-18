[Watch] Cheras Elderly Man Found Living In Filth With No Water Or Power, Rescued By Emergency Team

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

An elderly man was rescued from deplorable living conditions in his flat in Cheras, where he had been surviving without water or electricity while surrounded by mountains of garbage and lying in his own waste.

The rescue operation was launched after a retired police officer reported the man’s dire situation to authorities.

Social activist Kuan Chee Heng was immediately notified, and an emergency rescue team along with the Social Welfare Department (JKM) was assembled to respond to what would become a life-saving mission.

When the rescue team arrived at the scene, they encountered conditions so hazardous that entry required extreme caution.

Horrific Living Condition Shock Rescue Team

Speaking to TRP, Kuan said the elderly man – in his 70s – was found unable to move himself, sleeping atop heaps of accumulated garbage in a flat that reeked of decay.

The apartment had no running water or electricity, leaving him in complete darkness and without basic sanitation. His physical condition was heartbreaking – his body was covered in human waste, showing the severity of his neglect and isolation.

Adding to the danger, an aggressive dog was present near the victim.

Inquiries with neighbors confirmed the dog had a documented history of attacking people, creating an additional threat to any rescue attempt.

Despite the risks, rescuers and medics proceeded with the delicate rescue operation.

Rescue Team Risks Safety To Save Trapped Elderly Man

Kuan, popularly known as Uncle Kentang, said each step forward was fraught with danger as the floor was littered with broken glass, sharp debris, and other hazardous materials that could cause serious injury.

The rescue team had to move very slowly and carefully through the dangerous mess inside the flat. They knew that if they made one mistake or stepped on the wrong thing, they could get hurt or accidentally harm the old man even more.

Making things even scarier was the aggressive dog nearby, which made an already difficult rescue much more complicated and risky.

After successfully reaching the elderly man, the team carefully lifted him from his dire circumstances.

Understanding the urgency of his condition, they used water provided by concerned neighbors to clean him as much as possible before transport.

The man was immediately rushed to Kajang Hospital where medical professionals could provide the comprehensive care he desperately needed.

Medical Treatment And Official Handover

His condition upon arrival reflected the severity of his prolonged neglect and the urgent nature of his rescue.

Following standard protocol, the case was transferred to JKM for ongoing support and investigation into how the situation had deteriorated to such an extreme state.

This rescue showed how easily elderly people living by themselves can end up in dangerous situations, and how important it is for neighbors and the community to keep an eye out and step in when they see something wrong.

The operation demonstrated how quickly emergency services can mobilize when alerted to such dire circumstances.

Kuan praised the rescue team, which included volunteers, for their courage and compassion in what was clearly a life-threatening situation.

Their willingness to enter dangerous conditions to save a fellow human being exemplified the dedication of Malaysia’s emergency response personnel.

