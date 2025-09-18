Social Media Plea Leads To Rescue Of Injured Mama Dog And Puppies In Klang

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A heartbreaking rescue situation unfolded in Aman Perdana, Klang, where a mother dog was hit by a car as 5-6 of her newborn puppies hid in the bushes.

The Malaysia Independent Animal Rescue (MIAR) received an SOS call from a foreign worker who discovered the tragic scene.

The injured mama dog, unable to move from her injuries, can’t feed or protect her tiny babies, which were hiding in bushes directly across from a busy road.

The newborns were completely vulnerable – stuck between a high-traffic road on one side and a large drain on the other.

With the current rainy season, rescuers warned that the puppies could easily drown or wander into oncoming traffic, and every hour that passes increases their chances of death.

The risk of the puppies drowning or wandering onto the street is very high.

Update: Mother And Puppies Now Safe

In an update on Wednesday (17 September), the mother dog, which desperately needed emergency veterinary treatment following the road accident, has now received the medical attention required for her injuries.

Her babies, at risk without immediate foster care, have been safely removed from their dangerous location.

The puppies, initially thought to be newborns, have been assessed as approximately five to six weeks old and are already eating independently, indicating good prospects for their continued recovery.

The rescue demonstrates how community alerts and rapid response can prevent what rescuers had warned would be “a completely preventable tragedy from unfolding in real time.”

MIAR expressed gratitude for the community support that made the life-saving operation possible.

