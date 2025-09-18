Minister Forced To Respond After Penang Road Laksa Visit Triggers Halal Debate

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz found himself defending his dining choices after social media users attacked him for eating at a Chinese restaurant.

The controversy erupted when Zafrul shared photos of himself and family enjoying Michelin-recognised dishes at Penang Road Famous Laksa in Lebuh Keng Kwee, Georgetown, praising the long queues and recommending the spot to followers.

“When there are long queues, you know the food is good. Plus, it’s Michelin-recognised! Not easy to get that,” he had posted, showing off laksa, prawn kuey teow and oyster omelette.

But some members of the public weren’t having it.

“We Penang people don’t even go there because it’s obviously a Chinese shop. There are plenty of Malay shops around,” one user fired back.

The loudest criticism, however, was over the restaurant’s Halal status.

While they had one, and it is supposed to be valid until 2026, the certification was revoked on 13 June this year.

The Halal Certificate Timeline

Forced to respond, Zafrul shared the restaurant’s halal certificate, explaining he had seen it displayed during his visit.

When I went to the shop, I saw the halal certificate there. I even shared a photo of it in my post. Some said when they checked Jakim’s website, the certificate had been revoked, but when we see a halal certificate in the shop, we rarely double-check the portal.

Here’s where it gets interesting: The Chinese daily Guang Ming reported that Zafrul’s visit took place in May.

Restaurant owner Leow Woo Taid claims the cancellation wasn’t about food ingredients but expansion issues with the neighbouring unit.

The restaurant shared a photo from Zafrul’s visit, showing that there was no Malaysian flag in the picture back then.

They’re using this as proof that the minister ate there before they lost their halal certificate in June, not recently, like some people thought.

Food, Faith and Public Expectations

The shop owner added that cybercitizens got it wrong.

Penang Road Famous Laksa displayed their halal certificate the whole time they had it, and only took it down after it got cancelled.

Even after losing halal status, Muslim customers who knew about the situation continued visiting, Leow added.

We’re not hiding anything, just temporarily lost official recognition. Many loyal customers understand the situation and choose to continue trusting us.



