Malaysian Kidney Foundation Aims To Raise RM50,000 Through Mid-Autumn Mooncake Sales

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

For many Malaysians, mooncakes are simply a Mid-Autumn Festival treat.

But for kidney patients struggling to pay for dialysis, each box sold could mean the difference between getting treatment or going without.

The National Kidney Foundation of Malaysia (NKF) is running its annual mooncake charity drive under the slogan “Sharing the fullness of the moon and heart”, hoping to raise RM50,000 to help cover dialysis costs for patients who cannot afford the full fees.

“Each mooncake box purchased brings real, tangible help to someone struggling with chronic kidney disease,” said NKF chief executive Choo Kok Ming.

Life-saving Treatment For 1,700 Patients

The foundation cares for over 1,700 kidney patients across its 32 dialysis centres nationwide.

Many come from low-income families who struggle to pay for the regular treatments they need to stay alive.

For these patients, dialysis is not optional – they need it several times a week to filter toxins from their blood that their kidneys can no longer remove.

Regular dialysis is not just essential – it’s the difference between life and death.

NKF, established in 1969, also runs kidney health education and prevention programmes.

Traditional And Modern Varieties Available

This year, NKF has partnered with restaurant brand Oversea (海外天) and Yooky Bites to sell halal-certified mooncake sets for their “Mid-Autumn Festival Treats for a Charitable Cause” campaign under the theme “Sharing the Fullness of the Moon and Heart.”

The Oversea collection offers two sets of 4-piece mooncakes weighing 160gm per piece, priced at RM88 per set.

The Yooky collection offers two sets of 6-piece mooncakes, each weighing 80 g, priced at RM128 per set.

Every purchase supports NKF patients, making these mooncakes perfect for gifting while supporting a charitable cause.

The mooncakes are halal-certified and beautifully packaged for the Mid-Autumn Festival celebration.

Those interested can order mooncakes at nkf.org.my or call 03-7954 9048.

More information is available on NKF’s social media channels @nkfmy on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and TikTok.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.