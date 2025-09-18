Father Vows To Seek Justice For Daughter Who Was Allegedly Dragged By Rapid KL Van

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A grieving father has vowed to demand accountability from Rapid KL after his 26-year-old daughter was fatally struck, allegedly by the company’s van, while crossing a road in Kuala Lumpur.

“After I finish handling my daughter’s funeral arrangements, I will approach Rapid KL to demand an explanation,” said the father, who identified himself only by his surname, Wen.

His daughter was laid to rest on Wednesday (17 September) following a funeral service attended by about 30 family members and friends, before being buried at Shah Alam.

The fatal accident occurred on Sunday (14 September) at 12:30 pm along a road in Kuchai Lama.

The woman had gone to lunch with her mother and boyfriend when tragedy struck.

She got out of their car first to order food at a restaurant, but was hit by a van while crossing at a three-way junction, and the impact dragged her about 10 meters, causing severe head injuries that killed her instantly.

Driver’s Response Questioned

Wen rushed to the scene immediately after receiving news of the accident and found the van still parked nearby.

According to eyewitnesses at the scene, bystanders shouted at the driver to stop after the woman was hit, but the driver appeared not to hear them and allegedly continued driving briefly before eventually stopping.

The distraught father revealed that while he has three children, the victim was his only daughter with his current wife.

Police have opened an investigation into the fatal accident under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 (reckless or dangerous driving causing death).

Anyone who may have recorded the incident or has relevant footage is urged to contact @alvinchee1204 on Threads.

Parts of this story have been sourced from Sin Chew.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.