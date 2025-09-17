Tiger Found Dead In Car Trunk With Six Gunshot Wounds To Head, Three Men Arrested

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Three men have been arrested after authorities discovered the carcass of a Malayan tiger with six gunshot wounds to the head stuffed inside a car trunk at Felda Tenggaroh in Mersing, Johor.

The Federal Reserve Unit (FRU) announced on its official Facebook page that the joint operation with Johor’s Department of Wildlife and National Parks (Perhilitan) was launched following a tip-off from the public.

FRU Commander SAC Rosli Md Yusof stated that the inspection of a Perodua Alza vehicle revealed a dead Malayan tiger (Panthera tigris jacksoni) along with other items that were also seized.

The Malayan tiger is a priceless national treasure. Its loss due to human greed is a betrayal of our nation’s heritage.

Tiger Suffered Snare Injuries And Fatal Gunshots

Initial investigations revealed the animal had suffered serious injuries believed to be from snares, as well as six gunshot wounds to the head that caused its death.

During the operation, authorities confiscated the dead tiger, the Perodua Alza car, and four mobile phones of various brands with a total estimated value of RM294,007.

All three suspects, aged between 28 and 49, have been remanded to assist further investigations under Section 70 of the Wildlife Conservation Act 2010 (Act 716) for keeping wildlife without a special permit.

Johor Perhilitan director Aminuddin Jamin confirmed his department is conducting further investigations into the case.

Our investigation officers are conducting further investigations and completing the investigation papers.

Tigers Killed For Traditional Medicine

The Malayan tiger is critically endangered, with fewer than 150 believed to remain in the wild compared to 3,000 in the 1950s.

The Malayan tiger is the smallest of the continental tiger subspecies, smaller than both the Siberian and Bengal tigers.

Under existing wildlife laws, penalties for possession of a tiger carcass can range from a fine of MYR100,000 to MYR500,000, with sentences that may include a month of jail time.

The authorities have been considering imposing a maximum fine of RM1 million and imprisonment of up to 15 years for poaching tigers.

Malayan tigers are primarily poached for their body parts, which are utilised in traditional medicine practices, including their skin, bones, and sexual organs.

READ MORE: In The Royal Belum Rainforest, An Indigenous Tribe Is Restoring Malayan Tiger’s Roar

Parts of this story have been sourced from Bernama.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.