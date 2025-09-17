Government Pumps RM2 Million Into Uniting Malaysia’s Silat Community Under “Pendekar MADANI”

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim just announced a RM2 million funding boost to bring together all of Malaysia’s silat organisations under one banner – the “Pendekar MADANI” movement.

Speaking at a massive gathering of over 10,000 martial artists from various silat associations at Politeknik Seberang Perai in Penang, Anwar stated that the funds will help establish silat training grounds in schools, polytechnics, universities, and educational institutions nationwide.

“We’re not just trying to create skilled fighters,” Anwar posted on Facebook.

We want to build a disciplined generation with good morals, big hearts, and pride in their heritage.

The Bond Between Teacher and Student

At the event, Anwar received a special honour – he was crowned “Sri Tri Buana Simanjakini Gangga Chula Sakti” by his martial arts teacher, Pakndak Majid.

It’s essentially a prestigious title acknowledging his contribution to preserving Malaysia’s silat traditions.

Anwar got emotional talking about his relationship with Pakndak, calling him not just a martial arts master but “a loyal friend who’s been with me through thick and thin.”

The PM made it clear this isn’t about showing off or being arrogant.

Pendekar MADANI teaches us discipline, respect for others regardless of race, and how to be strong in life.

Building Character, Not Just Fighters

Anwar credited three key figures for teaching him martial arts: the late Datuk Meor Abdul Rahman (founder of Silat Gayong), Ustaz Hanafi Ahmad (founder of Silat Cekak), and Datuk Dr Raja Abdul Majid Raja Mat Isa (Chief Master of the Pusaka Gayong Silat Organisation).

They taught me that silat greatness isn’t just about kicks and punches – it’s about discipline, good character, and respecting other people.

The initiative aims to revive Malaysia’s martial arts heritage while building character among young Malaysians.

As Anwar put it: “Clean souls and noble character should be our real strength.”

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.