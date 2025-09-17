Cameron Highlands Beats Mount Fuji Views Despite Traffic Hell And Overdevelopment Mess

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Cameron Highlands just schooled some serious competition – including Japan’s picture-perfect Fujikawaguchiko with its Instagram-worthy Mount Fuji backdrop – to snag the top spot on Agoda’s Asia’s Best Rural Destinations 2025 list.

Yeah, you read that right.

Even Malaysians – many of whom religiously plan their annual Japan holidays and Instagram their Mount Fuji moments – might find this ranking hard to swallow.

After all, we’re talking about beating the land of perfectly manicured landscapes, punctual trains, and tourism experiences so refined they make Swiss clockwork look chaotic.

A Malaysian hill station famous for epic traffic jams that can trap you for hours just beat out destinations across eight countries, including Thailand’s wildlife-rich Khao Yai, Indonesia’s mountain retreat Puncak, and Taiwan’s coastal gem Kenting.

The irony is thick as Cameron’s morning fog.

This is a place where getting stuck in bumper-to-bumper traffic on winding mountain roads has become as much a part of the experience as sipping tea and picking strawberries.

Mount Fuji rises majestically beyond Lake Kawaguchi (Kawaguchiko) in Japan’s Fuji Five Lakes region, exemplifying the kind of carefully managed highland tourism that Cameron Highlands might aspire to emulate. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

The Sweet Suffering

Weekend warriors from the cities know the drill – a 15km drive can stretch to 2.5 hours of crawling behind buses and lorries, especially during holidays and weekends (and that’s if you’re lucky enough to avoid the old Tapah road).

But somehow, visitors keep coming back for more punishment.

Maybe it’s the cool 16-degree weather that feels like air conditioning after Malaysia’s sweltering heat.

Or those endless rolling green tea plantations that look like something out of a postcard, complete with the quintessentially British experience of enjoying tea and scones with jam and cream while overlooking the verdant hills.

The strawberry farms don’t hurt either – there’s something oddly satisfying about picking your own fruit while wearing a jacket in tropical Malaysia.

In recent years, grape picking has also become increasingly popular, adding another layer to the agritourism experience.

It’s these self-picking grape farms, along with the strawberry picking and remaining tea estates, that provide the “real” experience travellers seem to crave in 2025, even as the landscape around them continues to transform uncomfortably between its agricultural past and uncertain commercial future. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

When Quiet Hills Get Loud

The real story here is how Cameron Highlands is still trying to figure itself out after decades of tourism boom.

What started as a quiet British colonial retreat for tea planting has morphed into a weekend destination that’s bursting at the seams.

The relentless march of development continues to eat away at the landscape, with new buildings sprouting up wherever there’s a patch of available land.

An aerial view of Kea Farm, Cameron Highlands, reveals the tension between preservation and progress – traditional agricultural plots sit alongside modern developments, connected by the winding roads that have become synonymous with epic traffic jams. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Local farmers find themselves caught in a web of land tenure and migrant worker issues, struggling with uncertainties that leave them vulnerable to displacement – a situation that defines much of Cameron’s agricultural sector.

Poor agricultural practices, including excessive pesticide use and land clearing, have led to significant river pollution in the Cameron Highlands

At the same time, ongoing environmental issues are causing a water supply crisis for residents, further exacerbating the negative impact of rapid development in the area.

This scene of pollution – hidden from the scenic viewpoints and strawberry farms – represents the darker side of the development boom that has accompanied Cameron Highlands’ rise as Asia’s premier highland getaway, raising questions about sustainability as visitor numbers continue to surge in 2025. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Caught Between Worlds

Meanwhile, the tea that made Cameron famous remains, but it now competes for space with a landscape that has lost much of its original charm.

What were once beautiful green hills covered with traditional tea farms, like BOH Plantations in Sungai Palas, still have their tea plantations, but these are now increasingly surrounded and squeezed by farms and commercial buildings.

According to Regional Environmental Awareness Cameron Highlands (REACH) – which focuses on environmental preservation and community development – the influx of development, such as large-scale farming and construction, has contributed to environmental issues like flooding.

On the other hand, some farms have incorporated value-added attractions, such as all-terrain vehicle (ATV) rides and lookout towers, offering visitors a unique way to experience the changing highland scenery.

Some tea plantations have already shut down and been sold off, with planned developments including a proposed theme park featuring snow slides, while cable cars have even been suggested for the broader Cameron Highlands region to ease the jam.

This dreamlike vista – with its rolling green hills and scattered agricultural plots – represents the timeless appeal that keeps the destination at the top of Asia’s rural travel lists, even as traffic jams, overdevelopment, and the transformation from tea estates to theme parks threaten to erode its colonial-era charm. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

From Farm to Glamping: Cameron’s Agricultural Evolution

At the same time, some farmers – instead of relying solely on agriculture – have started to offer a unique glamping experience with breathtaking views and farming activities in Cameron Highlands.

They also offer farm day trips, where people can pick fresh vegetables and learn about farming, as well as enjoy steamboat meals prepared with fresh, local vegetables and fruits – providing tourists with a comprehensive farm experience while helping farmers earn extra income.

The result is a place that’s neither entirely agricultural nor properly developed – just stuck somewhere uncomfortable in between, punctuated by periodic landslides that remind us of what happens when development pushes nature too far.

Yet here’s the thing: maybe that’s exactly what travellers want in 2025 – not another polished destination, but a real place with real problems, real traffic jams, and really good tea.

Cameron Highlands’ glowing agricultural landscape at night in Bertam Valley—where the harmony of tradition and modernity collides, as shade structures light up a region grappling with rapid development, traffic jams, and the delicate balance between preserving its charm and embracing growth. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

