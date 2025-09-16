[Watch] AirAsia In Talks To Buy China’s C919 Aircraft In Potential First Overseas Deal

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Malaysian budget carrier AirAsia is in discussions to purchase China’s domestically-produced C919 passenger aircraft, which could mark the first international order for the Chinese-made jet.

Tan Sri Tony Fernandes, Chief Executive of Capital A – AirAsia’s parent company – confirmed that the airline is actively exploring the acquisition during the Belt and Road Summit in Hong Kong recently.

“We are in active discussions to purchase the C919,” Fernandes said at the Belt and Road Summit in Hong Kong, highlighting the aircraft’s potential in Southeast Asia’s market of 700 million people and the strengthening economic ties between China and ASEAN nations.

The C919, manufactured by the Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (Comac), is designed to compete directly as a cost-efficient alternative to popular narrow-body aircraft, such as the Boeing 737 and Airbus A320.

The jet can seat up to 192 passengers and has a flying range of approximately 5,555 kilometres.

This is a big deal because until now, only Chinese airlines have used the C919 since it started flying passengers in 2023.

If AirAsia buys these planes, it would demonstrate that China can compete with Boeing and Airbus in selling aircraft to airlines worldwide.

China-ASEAN Flight Growth Drives Aircraft Demand

While Fernandes did not reveal how many aircraft AirAsia is considering or potential pricing details, the discussions signal growing interest in Chinese-manufactured commercial aircraft among international carriers.

The talks come as air travel between China and ASEAN countries continues to expand.

According to China’s civil aviation authority, weekly flights between the regions have reached 2,552 – representing an 8.3 per cent increase from the previous year.

If finalised, the deal would represent a significant milestone for China’s aviation industry, as the C919 seeks to establish itself in the global commercial aircraft market dominated by Boeing and Airbus.

The C919 first entered commercial service with Chinese airlines in 2023, and securing an international customer would validate China’s ambitions to become a major player in aircraft manufacturing.

AirAsia, known for its extensive network across Southeast Asia, operates one of the region’s largest fleets of narrow-body aircraft, making it a potentially significant customer for Comac’s expansion plans.

Parts of this story have been sourced from IDN Financials.

