Perfect-Scoring Student Rejected By All Three Public Universities For Law Course Despite 4.0 CGPA – Wrong Subject Combination?

A 19-year-old Matriculation graduate with a perfect 4.0 CGPA has been rejected by all three public universities that offer law courses to local Chinese students, despite achieving full marks in academics and co-curricular activities.

The student, identified only as Lee, scored a total merit score of 100.

She applied to Universiti Malaya, Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia, and Universiti Utara Malaysia through the University Admissions Unit (UPU) system. She was shortlisted and attended interviews at all three institutions.

“I gave everything. I scored full marks. I handled the interviews well. I truly believed I had a chance. But now my dream is gone,” Lee told MCA President Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong and Vice-President Datuk Wira Lim Ban Hong during a recent meeting in Melaka.

Instead of law, Lee was offered accounting at Universiti Putra Malaysia – her fourth choice on the UPU application form.

The system requires students to list 12 course preferences.

No Appeal Process Available

Lee said UPU does not allow appeals once an offer has been made for any of the 12 listed choices, leaving her questioning the fairness of the admission system.

Were all those who got in also perfect scorers? If not, how is this fair?

Her family’s financial constraints make attending a private university impossible, and while the three universities offer direct intake for law programmes, the fees cost around RM90,000 – 10 times higher than the standard UPU route.

Lee, who previously won medals in state-level storytelling, public speaking, and poetry recitation competitions, said she felt confident after the interview sessions.

The case highlights concerns about university admission criteria and transparency in the selection process for competitive courses like law, where places for local Chinese students are limited to just three public institutions.

Lee said she may have to “accept fate” and pursue accounting instead, calling it “the greatest regret of my life” if she cannot study law.

Academic Excellence Meets Pathway Questions

Lee’s academic transcript from Melaka Matriculation College shows an exceptional performance, with perfect Grade A scores (4.00) in Accounting, Economics, Mathematics, and Business Management, and a B2 in English.

Her overall CGPA of 4.00 represents the highest possible academic achievement in the Matriculation system.

However, the case has caused heated discussions online, with some questioning why she pursued accounting in Matriculation if she wanted to study law, suggesting she should have taken STPM with History or a Foundation in Law program instead.

Others pointed to her B2 in English and interview performance as potential factors in the rejection.

Supporters countered that having Mathematics as a subject made her suitable for accounting compared to other applicants.

At the same time, critics questioned the approach of seeking political intervention, arguing students should accept interview outcomes rather than involve politicians when unsuccessful.

My friend from matriks, cgpa 4.0, merit 100%, CINA, tak dapat first choice but got her 4th. She was grateful, sbb dia tahu ada yang LAGI PANDAI dari dia. — cheryl (@alsocherbtw) September 13, 2025

