Ex-UMNO Minister Demands Singapore Pay Compensation For “Poaching” Malaysian Doctors And Nurses

Singapore’s got a problem – and so does Malaysia.

The city-state needs more doctors and nurses, while its northern neighbour is watching its medical professionals pack up and leave in droves.

Now, a former Malaysian minister from Sabah is calling foul and demanding Singapore pay up.

Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman Dahlan, who served as Economic Planning Minister from 2016 to 2018, took to Facebook this week to air his grievances about what he calls Singapore’s “aggressive poaching” of Malaysian-trained medical staff.

The exodus of Malaysian-trained doctors and nurses to foreign countries, especially Singapore, has caused anxiety and stirred debates in Malaysia.

The numbers tell the story – while Singapore recruited 3,800 new nurses in 2024 alone and increased its annual local intake by 20% over the past decade, Malaysia is haemorrhaging the very medical professionals it spent years and money training.

The former Barisan Nasional Strategic Communications (BNSC) director isn’t mincing words about the situation.

He acknowledges that some of Malaysia’s doctor shortage is “self-inflicted,” but points the finger squarely at Singapore for making the problem worse through what he sees as deliberate recruitment tactics.

The Geography of Brain Drain

Why Singapore? Abdul Rahman breaks it down simply: location, location, location.

Singapore’s close proximity to Malaysia. Both Malaysia and Singapore share a border, with easy access in and out of each other’s territory.

Add in similar cultures, languages, and time zones, and you’ve got what Abdul Rahman calls “the most suitable choice” for Malaysian medical professionals looking to relocate.

It’s not just about convenience, though.

Singapore’s healthcare sector has been actively expanding, with its Ministry of Health adding nine new foreign medical schools to its list of recognised degrees and increasing doctor intakes from about 440 in 2014 to 550 in 2024.

Abdul Rahman’s solution? Make Singapore pay for what it takes.

The former minister proposes a levy system in which Singaporean employers would pay compensation to Malaysia for each medical professional they hire.

With Singapore aggressively recruiting Malaysia's medical talent to work there, what is holding back Malaysian doctors, nurses and medical technicians from going? Is it just duty to the country and family; or are their other factors? — Ooi Beng Cheang (@luxentX) July 9, 2025

The Compensation Proposal

The fee can be calculated monthly or yearly, depending on the contract and salary.

“This can be a win-win situation for everyone,” Abdul Rahman argued. Singapore gets the talent it needs, and Malaysia recovers some of the money it invested in training these professionals.

The former Kota Belud MP admits his idea is unprecedented and would face “a lot of technical and legal issues.” But he’s putting it out there anyway, framing it as a matter of fairness rather than restriction.

“Malaysian medical professionals should not be barred from relocating or working in Singapore as their right to decide their own future must be respected,” he wrote.

Abdul Rahman, an UMNO Supreme Council member, acknowledges that Singapore isn’t the only destination for Malaysian medical professionals – Europe and Middle Eastern countries are also recruiting, but Singapore’s proximity and cultural similarities make it the obvious first choice for many.

This brain drain debate also touches on larger questions about regional cooperation, fair compensation for education investments, and the rights of professionals to seek better opportunities.

Abdul Rahman’s Facebook post has thrust these issues into public discourse, though whether his compensation idea gains traction remains to be seen.

Singapore’s Response to Healthcare Demands

Singapore hasn’t directly responded to Abdul Rahman’s compensation proposal, but its Ministry of Health (MOH) has been transparent about its recruitment needs and efforts.

The Lion City’s MOH stated in March that it needs to “supplement locally trained doctors with Singaporeans and foreigners trained overseas” to meet population healthcare demands.

They’ve also been working to make healthcare careers more attractive, announcing salary increases of up to 7% for 63,000 public healthcare workers starting 1 July, while one in 20 Singaporeans now opts to study nursing.

Singapore has also introduced new pathways, such as the Work-Study Diploma, which allows Enrolled Nurses to become Registered Nurses through on-the-job training.

For now, Malaysian-trained doctors and nurses continue to have choices about where to practice – and many are choosing Singapore.

Whether that comes with a price tag attached could depend on how seriously both governments take Abdul Rahman’s unconventional proposal.

#fyp ♬ News, news, seriousness, tension(1077866) – Lyrebirds music @the.globe.bytes SINGAPORE SHOPPING FOR MALAYSIAN DOCTORS | Real Talk The ongoing recruitment drive for Malaysian doctors by Singapore's Ministry of Health (MOH) has brought to light a long-standing and significant "brain drain" issue impacting Malaysia's healthcare sector. While Singapore has been actively attracting Malaysian medical talent for an extended period, the current open and aggressive approach highlights the scale of this talent migration. The lure of competitive benefits, including substantially higher salaries (around S$110,000 annually), coupled with promises of improved work-life balance and clearer career progression, has made Singaporean hospitals an increasingly attractive destination for Malaysian doctors. Singapore's healthcare needs are a primary driver for this intensive recruitment effort. Facing a rapidly aging population (projected to be "super-aged" by 2026) and a growing demand for medical services, Singapore is experiencing significant talent shortages across various healthcare professions. The planned development of new medical facilities further intensifies this demand, making the acquisition of experienced healthcare professionals from neighboring Malaysia a strategic priority. This situation underscores the intense regional competition for skilled medical personnel. Malaysian medical graduates and even experienced medical officers are reportedly choosing to work in Singapore. Higher salaries (due to the stronger Singaporean dollar and generally better pay scales). Better work-life balance and less burnout compared to the often heavy workloads and staff shortages in Malaysian public hospitals. More structured career development and specialisation pathways. Some reports indicate that up to 30% of medical graduates from top Malaysian universities like Universiti Malaya (UM) and Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) have opted to do their housemanship (internship) in Singapore in recent years. For Malaysia, this persistent medical talent outflow represents a considerable "brain drain" concern. The attraction of better compensation and working conditions in Singapore has led a significant number of Malaysian medical graduates and experienced practitioners to seek opportunities across the border. Reports suggest a substantial percentage of graduates from top Malaysian universities undertake their housemanship in Singapore, indicating the early stages of this migration trend. The Malaysian Health Ministry is now actively exploring strategies for talent retention, focusing on improving working conditions and streamlining training pathways to address this critical challenge to its healthcare workforce. 👇 Like this video 👍, subscribe for more regional news 🔔, follow for news updates! #foryoupage

Parts of this story have been sourced from Asia One.

