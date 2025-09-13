Ipoh Housewife Hits RM6 Million Jackpot Using Random Spam Call Numbers

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A housewife from Perak just proved that ignoring your phone calls might be the secret to striking it rich.

The woman, who remains unnamed, won a staggering RM6,078,449 jackpot in Da Ma Cai’s 1+3D lottery using numbers from an unknown caller she never bothered to answer.

Here’s how it went down: Her phone rang. Unknown number. She ignored it, like any sensible person would.

But when she checked her call log later, something about those digits—4526+3106—caught her eye.

They looked “pretty good,” she figured. So she did what any rational person would do: bet RM2 on them.

I usually bet the same numbers for three consecutive draws. This was my third time betting these numbers, and I hit the jackpot.

Lucky Break Comes with a Warning

The winning draw took place on 10 September at Taman Desa Kencana, Ipoh.

The woman says she never expected to win over RM6 million, and honestly, who would?

The odds of winning a lottery jackpot are astronomical – what are the odds of winning using spam call numbers? That’s just pure cosmic comedy.

What’s she going to do with all that cash? She’s still figuring it out, but she’s already committed to donating some to charity—spreading the good fortune to people who actually need it, rather than just people who get lucky with telemarketer digits.

The moral of the story? Maybe don’t block all those unknown numbers just yet. Your next spam call might be worth millions.

Nevertheless, be careful of spam calls as the danger is real—scammers are out there looking to steal your money, not give you winning lottery numbers.

