[Watch] Malaysia’s Wushu Queen Breaks Down In Tears After 12-Year Journey to Gold

The tears wouldn’t stop flowing at the KLIA arrival hall.

Tan Cheong Min, Malaysia’s newly-crowned wushu world champion, clutched her gold medal and sobbed like she’d been holding back a decade of pain – because she had.

After 12 brutal years grinding it out as a national squad athlete, the 2025 World Wushu Championships in Brazil became her redemption story.

The woman who once dominated the sport, then watched her crown slip away for six long years, was back on top.

“Those three months of training in China changed everything,” Tan said during a warm welcome at KLIA for Malaysia’s wushu champions.

It was a make-or-break camp that either would’ve ended her career or saved it. Clearly, it saved it.

Gold Rush: How RM4.3 Million Built a Wushu Dynasty

The numbers tell the story of Malaysia’s wushu explosion at the championships: five golds, one silver, two bronze.

But behind those medals lies a government investment that actually paid off – RM4.3 million pumped into the sport in 2025 alone.

Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh didn’t mince words about what this means: “Every drop of those tears holds stories of sacrifice, perseverance and dreams.” She’s not wrong. Tan’s breakdown wasn’t just about winning – it was about surviving.

The Malaysian wushu machine rolled deep in Brazil.

Si Shin Peng grabbed double gold in men’s Jianshu and Qiangshu. Lee Jia Rong dominated women’s Daoshu.

And the women’s Duilian team – Lee Jia Rong, Tan Cheong Min, and Pang Pui Yee – swept their category.

The national wushu team will receive a total reward of RM480,000 for their outstanding performance at the World Wushu Championships.

The Veteran’s Vindication

But it was Tan’s Nangun victory that really stood out.

This wasn’t some young gun making her mark – this was a veteran who’d been written off, who’d spent years wondering if her best days were behind her, proving that sometimes the comeback is sweeter than the original run.

“Success doesn’t happen overnight,” Yeoh noted, stating the obvious but hitting the truth.

It’s continuous investment, quality training, and comprehensive support.

Translation: Malaysia finally figured out that throwing money at athletes without proper infrastructure is like buying a Ferrari and filling it with regular fuel.

The three-month China training camp wasn’t just about technique – it was about showing these athletes what elite preparation actually looks like.

