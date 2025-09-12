The Cashier Who Broke The Internet: How One Smile Changed Everything at Lotus’s Malaysia

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In a world where customer service feels like a dying art, one cashier at Lotus’s Sitiawan, Perak, just proved that basic human decency can still go viral – and get you a corporate award.

Meet Sunithaj Moorthy, the checkout queen who’s been melting hearts one transaction at a time.

While most retail workers perfect their thousand-yard stare, Sunithaj does something revolutionary: she smiles. And talks to customers. Like they’re actual humans.

It began with a simple Facebook post from a customer who couldn’t believe what they’d experienced.

“Every time I go to Lotus’s Sitiawan, I specifically look for her to handle my payment,” the customer wrote.

Whether it’s crowded or quiet, she always has a smile. Never puts on a sour face.

When the Internet Discovers Excellence

The timing couldn’t have been more perfect.

Malaysia’s MyKasih Sumbangan Asas Rahmah (SARA) program had added complexity to the shopping experience, with some customers struggling to use the app while cashiers showed visible frustration. But not Sunithaj.

“Even though many people came to make claims today (for SARA), she can still smile and chat with customers. People like her are really suitable for this job,” the post continued.

People went absolutely nuts over this – comments started flooding in from customers who had similar experiences:

“She’s really good… if there’s something that can’t be claimed under a brand, she’ll even ask if you want to pay or switch to another brand.”

“I like paying through her. She looks a bit aloof, but when you actually pay through her, she’s really nice.”

“She’s definitely the best. Normally, when I go, I queue up at her counter.”

Corporate Recognition in the Age of Viral Fame

The post exploded across Malaysian social media, with the public tagging Lotus’s Malaysia faster than you could scan a barcode.

The message was clear: this is how customer service should be done.

Lotus’s Malaysia, probably wondering if they’d stumbled into some alternate universe where good customer service makes headlines, did the smart thing.

They gave Sunithaj official recognition – a certificate and gift vouchers in a small ceremony that felt like the retail equivalent of a Grammy win.

According to Perak Press, the company acknowledged her “professional attitude in serving customers” and her ability to maintain that attitude even during the chaos of subsidy application season.

Now if only every retail chain could figure out that happy employees make happy customers – but that’s probably asking for too much.

