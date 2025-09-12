Food Court Drama: Woman Uses Communal Spoon To Feed Dog, Threatens Pet-Friendly Policies

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A Malaysian food court’s pet-friendly policy is under fire after a viral Facebook post claimed that a dog owner was using communal utensils to feed her pet.

The drama unfolded at a pet-friendly food court when Facebook user Ainsley witnessed what she called a “brainless” act that made her blood boil.

While washing her hands, she overheard an elderly woman muttering complaints about someone “using human spoons to feed dogs water.”

Turning to look, Ainsley spotted the culprit: a woman casually using the food court’s communal soup spoon to feed fruit juice to her dog.

What started as a hopeful observation—maybe she brought her own utensils?—quickly turned to horror as Ainsley realised the woman was indeed using shared dining equipment meant for human customers.

“I’m a dog lover too, and I treat my baby like precious treasure,” Ainsley wrote in her now-viral post.

But we absolutely won’t do such brainless things that harm dogs by making people hate them and eventually ban them. Isn’t this just killing it for all us pet owners who won’t be able to bring our babies out to eat anymore?

One Bad Apple Could Spoil the Bunch

Her Facebook rant struck a nerve, with fellow cybercitizens unleashing their fury in the comments.

“Some people are really hopeless,” one user wrote, while another added, “Really brainless pet owners—does he share the same bowl with his pet at home? What a loser.”

The incident highlights a growing concern among responsible pet owners: that a few inconsiderate individuals could ruin pet-friendly policies for everyone.

As more Malaysian establishments embrace pet-friendly dining, incidents like these threaten to reverse the progress.

Pet-friendly food courts remain rare gems in Malaysia’s dining scene, making spaces that welcome furry companions particularly precious to pet owners.

The fear isn’t unfounded—businesses often retreat from pet-friendly policies when faced with hygiene complaints or public backlash.

For now, responsible pet owners are left hoping that common sense—and basic hygiene—will prevail before their dining options disappear entirely.

READ MORE: Chinese Restaurant Erupts In Chaos After Man Demands Table Service For His Dog

READ MORE: [Watch] Dog Surprises MRT Commuters By Riding With Them, Still Gets Sent Home To Setapak

READ MORE: KK Super Mart Employee Fired For Spraying Stray Dog With Hot Water

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.