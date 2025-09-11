Young Malaysian Turns RM100 Government Aid Into Sweet Business Success

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

While most Malaysians use their RM100 MyKasih aid money to buy rice and groceries, one enterprising young woman decided to flip the script – and turned her government handout into cold, hard profit.

Meet the unnamed baking student who’s got everyone talking on social media. Instead of blowing her RM100 SARA assistance on the usual suspects – rice, oil, milk – this savvy entrepreneur saw dollar signs where others saw dinner.

Her mother, Farraheeda, spilt the tea on Threads, revealing how her daughter used the government cash to buy Marie biscuits, Milo, and milk – all items that qualify under the aid program’s rules – to whip up her signature “kek batik” (chocolate biscuit cake).

The results? Her first batch sold out faster than concert tickets. We’re talking complete sellout, folks.

The young woman, currently studying baking, had initially planned to work at a bakery during her break to gain experience.

But with a shorter holiday this time around, she pivoted to making simple desserts from home instead.

Mom’s Minimal Investment, Maximum Returns

Here’s where it gets even better: Mom only chipped in for packaging costs.

Everything else? The daughter handled it solo. Talk about bootstrapping your way to success.

The girl’s ultimate dream? Opening her own coffee shop. At this rate, she might just get there faster than expected.

The story got the online community losing its mind with creative business ideas.

One commenter laid out an elaborate plan: “I’d take that RM100, buy eggs, hatch them into chicks, raise the chicks, then sell them – keeping one for myself to eat. That’s how you make side income! Hahaha, I can’t help but laugh at myself.”

Others are praising her entrepreneurial spirit and suggesting she could buy chicks to raise and sell later – turning the aid money into a proper side hustle.

The Power of Political Endorsement

This story perfectly captures the Malaysian spirit of “cari makan” (finding ways to make money).

What makes this story even better is that Bangi MP Syadrezan Johan actually ordered several packs of her batik cake to try at his office – and gave it his seal of approval with a simple “Sedap!” (Delicious!).

This kind of organic endorsement from someone with influence shows that her business venture isn’t just a clever workaround of the system, but actually produces quality products worth recommending.

It’s the perfect validation that sometimes the most resourceful entrepreneurs emerge from the most challenging circumstances.

While the MyKasih program was designed to help families buy essential items during tough times, this young woman saw an opportunity to invest rather than just spend.

It’s a masterclass in turning limitations into opportunities – using government aid regulations to her advantage while building actual business skills and capital.

