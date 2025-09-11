Toyota Camry Stolen From JB Car Wash After Worker Hands Keys To Stranger

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A delivery driver has lost his father-in-law’s car after a car wash worker mistakenly handed the vehicle keys to a stranger who claimed to be the owner’s friend.

Muhammad Sharuddin Mat Masrol, 30, said the incident occurred at 2.30 pm on Monday (8 September) while he and his wife were shopping at a supermarket in Pandan.

The victim said he had left his father-in-law’s white Toyota Camry with registration number WTE8278 at the car wash before going shopping.

When he returned less than half an hour later to collect the vehicle, a car wash worker told him the keys had already been given to another man.

“The worker said a man came to claim the keys and even claimed to know me when collecting them,” Muhammad Sharuddin said.

Stranger Claims To Know Car Owner

He said the worker explained that a mistake occurred because the car wash was busy serving many customers at the time.

Muhammad Sharuddin has lodged a police report at the Johor Bahru South District Police Headquarters for further action.

The car had just come out of the workshop after repairs. I never expected it to become a target. What’s disappointing is that the car wash also doesn’t have closed-circuit television (CCTV) facilities.

He appealed to the public with information about the incident or the vehicle to contact him at 019-8283770.

Johor Bahru South District Police Chief Assistant Commissioner Raub Selamat confirmed the incident and said police have received a report regarding the missing car.

The case highlights growing concerns about security at car wash facilities, with the public calling for the mandatory installation of CCTV and stricter key handover procedures to prevent similar incidents.

Parts of this story have been sourced from Berita Harian.

