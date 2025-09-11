Malaysian Badminton Champs Get Extra Windfall After Public Backlash Over “Cheap” Rewards

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Mixed doubles world champions Chen Tang Jie and Toh Ee Wei were initially set to receive the standard RM20,000 each for their historic gold medal—the same amount given for any annual World Championship win.

Women’s doubles silver medalists Pearly Tan and M. Thinaah would have gotten even less under normal rates.

The public wasn’t having it – social media exploded with criticism over the “cheap” rewards for athletes who just made Malaysian sports history.

Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh announced that the government is doubling down – literally.

Tang Jie and Ee Wei now get RM40,000 each, while Pearly and Thinaah receive RM20,000 each.

“Taking into consideration that Tang Jie-Ee Wei and Pearly-Thinaah broke records – Malaysia has never in history won medals in mixed and women’s events at World Championships – we decided to give them special incentives,” Yeoh said.

What They Actually Did

Tang Jie and Ee Wei crushed Chinese favourites Jiang Zhen Bang and Wei Ya Xin 21-15, 21-14 in 40 minutes to become Malaysia’s first-ever mixed doubles world champions.

Pearly and Thinaah fought a brutal three-set final against China’s Liu Sheng Shu and Tan Ning, losing 14-21, 22-20, 17-21, but still claiming Malaysia’s first women’s doubles World Championship medal ever.

Yeoh admitted the government’s usual RM20,000 rate exists “because the badminton World Championships happen annually.”

But when you’re making history and the public’s calling you cheap, sometimes you’ve got to pay up.

The minister’s now hoping these athletes keep winning so the government can keep paying out these higher rates.

State and Corporate Malaysia Join the Reward Rush

The federal government isn’t the only one opening its wallet.

The Melaka state government announced it’s giving Ee Wei an additional RM50,000 incentive for her World Championship victory.

Electronics retailer Senheng Malaysia is also celebrating the duo’s historic win with a RM125,000 reward package.

Tang Jie gets RM100,000 in cash while Ee Wei receives RM25,000 worth of electronic products.

