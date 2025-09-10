Ghost Month Cleanup Drama: Malaysia Divided Over Abandoned Spirit Offerings

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Malaysia’s online communities are locked in debates over a familiar sight during the seventh lunar month: food offerings left scattered across public spaces after Chinese ancestral worship ceremonies, with no one cleaning up the mess.

Threads user luqman_las was among those who brought up the topic, posting photos showing burnt patches of grass dotted with colourful food containers and asking Chinese friends to explain the “Ghost Month” rituals and whether someone would eventually clean up the aftermath.

The public offered explanations of the traditional practices.

One explained that families typically burn offerings and let them settle to allow the spirits to collect them, usually doing this on roads beside their houses rather than on open fields to avoid burning larger areas.

Another user clarified that offerings are typically left untouched, as whatever is offered is meant for the deceased to consume, and taking it back could be seen as disrespectful since no one knows how long the spirits might need to eat.

The responses revealed divided opinions even within the Chinese community – some expressed disapproval of the open burning practice and hoped for cleanup afterwards.

Others suggested alternatives, recommending the use of heat-resistant containers like woks instead of burning directly on grass, calling the current practice irresponsible.

Content Creator Breaks Down Cultural Practice

Content creator Mekyunn, known for her engaging videos where she speaks fluent Kelantanese, broke it down for confused onlookers in a viral video.

She explaining that during Hungry Ghost Month, Chinese communities believe the gates between the living and spirit worlds open, allowing hungry ghosts to roam freely.

Food and drinks are placed along roadsides as offerings to appease these wandering spirits.

This is when spirits from the other realm can enter our human world, Mekyunn – whose real name is Wee Yun Nee – explained to her many viewers.

So when you see all this food by the roadside, now you know it’s part of some Chinese people’s belief in ‘Ghost Month’ or ‘Hungry Ghost Month.’

The Cleanup Controversy

But here’s where things get messy – literally.

According to traditional practice, after the burning, they aren’t supposed to clean up all the ashes.

As for the food offerings, they are supposed to be left out in the open for the hungry ghosts to consume.

While some defend the practice, others are less impressed with the aftermath.

“Only know how to pray, but don’t clean up. Very annoying,” one frustrated commenter wrote.

Street Food or Street Mess?

The complaints aren’t just about aesthetics.

Residents describe finding rice, noodles, roast chicken, and drink bottles scattered across public spaces, sometimes for days.

The situation worsens in commercial areas, where people reportedly conduct ceremonies in parking spaces, leaving behind burnt offerings and food waste that block parking spots the next morning.

“At least this doesn’t take up space,” one user noted sarcastically.

You haven’t seen the commercial areas yet – they pray in front of shop parking spaces and don’t clean up, then burn a pile of offerings without washing them away with water. The next morning, the parking spaces are all occupied.

The debate has evolved beyond just complaints about cleanup – many are calling for a middle ground that respects religious traditions while maintaining public cleanliness.

The Ghost Month period typically runs through late August and September, meaning Malaysian communities can expect this debate to simmer for a few more weeks.

