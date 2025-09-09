[Watch] Johor Streets Become Racetrack As Cops Hunt Down Cable Gang

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Four suspected cable thieves were arrested after a dramatic police chase through the streets of Johor Bahru that was captured on dashcam and went viral on social media.

The pursuit took place at 5.15 am last Saturday (6 September) along Jalan Songket to Jalan Bunga Raya in Majidee, according to Johor Bahru South District Police Chief ACP Raub Selamat.

Police arrested three local men and one foreign national aged between 16 and 26.

The youngest suspect is still a student, while the others are unemployed.

In the viral dashcam footage, the police car was seen driving through a residential area before sounding the siren and activating its emergency lights when it spotted the suspects’ vehicle, which immediately drove away and headed towards the main streets.

Drug Tests And Criminal Records

Urine screening tests revealed that three of the four suspects tested positive for methamphetamine, while one tested negative.

Background checks also showed that two suspects had prior criminal records related to drugs and cable theft.

“The arrest of all four suspects has successfully resolved six cable theft cases in the Johor Bahru area,” Raub said.

Police seized the suspects’ vehicle along with various tools used for cable theft and recovered stolen cables during the operation.

Multiple Charges Expected

The suspects face theft charges under Section 379 of the Penal Code, which carries a penalty of up to seven years’ imprisonment, a fine, or both.

The three suspects who tested positive for drugs also face charges under Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, which carries a fine of up to RM5,000 or imprisonment of up to two years.

The foreign suspect faces additional charges under Section 6(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63, which carries a fine of at least RM10,000 or imprisonment of up to five years, or both, plus up to six strokes of the cane.

All four suspects have been remanded for four days from Sunday (7 September) to tomorrow (10 September).

The dashcam footage, which showed the police vehicle pursuing the suspects through residential streets, sparked widespread discussion on social media platforms.

Security guard Fitri Fiq commented on the viral video, expressing frustration with cable theft in his area.

As a TM security guard, I’m fed up with this cable theft gang. Happens four to five times yearly in my area, but hard to catch them.

