[Watch] Gaza Aid Flotilla Boat Hit By Drone In Tunisian Waters, Malaysians Condemn Attack

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A lead boat carrying members of the Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF) humanitarian mission to Gaza was reportedly attacked by a drone in Tunisian waters.

GSF said the vessel, known as the “Family Boat”, was sailing under the Portuguese flag when it was struck.

Approximately 350 activists and aid workers on the vessel, including prominent Swedish activist Greta Thunberg, were reported safe.

“GSF confirms that one of the main boats known as the ‘Family Boat’ carrying GSF steering committee members was attacked by a drone in Tunisian waters,” the organisation said in a statement.

Flotilla Vows To Press On Despite Attack

The attack caused fires to break out on the main deck and below-deck storage areas of the vessel, but fortunately, there were no fatalities.

Malaysians have expressed their condemnation of the drone attack, calling for respect for civilian-led initiatives and the safety of humanitarian missions.

Celaka zionis Israel ni.



Sumud Flotilla kena serang dengan drone.



Harap semua pihak kecam serangan ini.@GlobalSumudFlot #FreePalestin pic.twitter.com/OpkfLUeAan — Adam Yusuf (@adamyusuf88) September 9, 2025

Despite the incident, GSF said the attack would not deter its mission to break what it called the “Zionist regime’s blockade” of Gaza.

This intrusive action aimed at intimidating and thwarting this mission will not weaken its spirit, the organisation said.

Our peaceful mission to break the blockade on Gaza and stand with its people will continue with full determination and commitment.

Tunisia Denies Drone Attack, Cites Internal Fire

The Tunisian government has officially denied the claims of a drone attack, stating that an internal fire within the vessel caused the explosion.

Nevertheless, GSF has launched an investigation into the attack and is currently gathering information related to the incident.

The flotilla is part of ongoing international efforts to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza amid the ongoing conflict in the region.

It comprises participants from over 44 countries and includes more than 50 vessels, with 15 participants from Malaysia.

♬ original sound – Yusranna Saprin @nic38840 Alhamdulillah! Tiga daripada 15 rakyat Malaysia yang menyertai Global Sumud Flotilla selamat tiba di Tunisia selepas tiga hari berlayar dari Sepanyol, sekitar jam 6 petang Tunisia bersamaan 1 pagi Malaysia. Mereka adalah Musa Nuwayri, Ilyia Balqis dan Sul Aidil yang juga merupakan peserta mewakili Sumud Nusantara. Ikuti Berita AlHijrah di pelbagai platform media sosial https://linktr.ee/beritaalhijrah dan layari www.alhijrahnews.com untuk berita-berita terkini dalam & luar negara #freepalestine🇵🇸🥺

Special prayers were held in Malaysia in support of GSF, emphasising the unity and humanitarian goals of the mission.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has also expressed support for the movement.

Under Anwar’s leadership, Malaysia has adopted a solid position against external pressures, reaffirming its commitment to the Palestinian people despite threats from Western nations.

READ MORE: BDS Malaysia Condemns KLCC Security’s Treatment Of Pro-Palestine Protesters

READ MORE: [Watch] Palestine Activist Tian Chua Ejected From Suria KLCC Over Wooden Stick, Mall Denies Political Motive

READ MORE: “Not About A Long Stick” Protester Claims Suria KLCC Guards Kept Changing Reasons To Block Entry

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.