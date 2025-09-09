Health Minister: No, Our Clinics Don’t Have Dirt Floors

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad has disputed claims by the country’s civil service union that some government clinics still have dirt floors and wooden walls, calling the allegations “shocking” and demanding evidence.

The Congress of Unions of Employees in the Public and Civil Services (CUEPACS) claimed that substandard clinics with basic construction still exist in rural areas, particularly in the remote regions of Sabah and Sarawak.

In a social media post, the Kuala Selangor MP said his ministry had checked with all state health directors, including those in Sabah and Sarawak, and found “no clinics in such poor condition.”

We have contacted CUEPACS directly to obtain a list of the clinics they mentioned, but have received no response to date.

He acknowledged that some wooden clinics do exist in remote areas due to geographical and historical factors, similar to those found in Penang state, but insisted none have dirt floors.

Government Investment in Upgrades

The government has allocated RM560 million from 2023 to 2025, plus an additional RM400 million specifically for upgrading poor-condition clinics, according to Dr Dzulkefly.

He said many new projects and upgrades are currently underway, and that he personally visited remote clinics in Sabah last month to assess conditions and ongoing improvement efforts.

The minister called for the union to either provide evidence or retract their claims, saying unsubstantiated allegations could damage the image of healthcare services and affect the morale of healthcare workers.

The dispute comes as Malaysia’s government healthcare system faces ongoing challenges.

Earlier government announcements indicated plans to upgrade 1,200 rural clinics nationwide between 2023 and 2025 to ensure quality healthcare services.

Service Quality Concerns Persist

Nevertheless, public complaints about healthcare services persist.

Many patients report poor service quality in government clinics and hospitals, including dissatisfaction with treatment and the behaviour of healthcare professionals.

Long waiting times in government hospitals are a common complaint among patients, as overcrowding leads to frustrating experiences in emergency departments.

The public can submit complaints regarding government clinics and hospitals through the Ministry of Health’s Complaints and Feedback Unit, which handles grievances via multiple channels.

