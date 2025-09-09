Bird Photography Competition Offers RM11,500 Prize – But You’ll Need More Than Just A Good Camera

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The Carey Heritage Bird Photography Competition is coming to Carey Island near Port Klang this October, and it’s not your typical weekend photo walk.

With RM5,000 up for grabs for first place and a total prize pool of RM11,500, this three-day event is attracting serious photographers willing to wake up at dawn for the perfect shot.

Running from 3-5 October, the competition isn’t just about snapping pictures.

For RM200, participants get two nights of twin-sharing accommodation, three meals a day, guided birding sessions, and access to Carey Island’s 65+ bird species – from local residents to migratory visitors passing through.

Situated near the mouth of the Selangor River, Carey Island also features mangrove forests and is recognized for its biodiversity, offering opportunities for ecotourism and environmental studies.

The island – named after British planter Edward Valentine John Carey – is home to the Mah Meri indigenous community, known for their rich cultural heritage and traditional arts, including woodcarving and mask-making.

Masterclass Judging Criteria and Winner Announcement

The judging criteria read like a photography masterclass: exposure accuracy, focus accuracy, colour accuracy, and creativity in composition and storytelling.

Winners will be announced at 1 PM on 5 October, right after lunch – presumably when everyone’s recovered from their early morning bird-stalking sessions.

Carey Island, about 40 km southwest of Kuala Lumpur, offers more than just birds.

The island’s colonial charm and natural greenery provide a backdrop that’s as much about Malaysia’s heritage as it is about its wildlife.

SD Guthrie – one of the world’s largest producer of Certified Sustainable Palm Oil (CSPO) – is organising the event with the Ecotourism & Conservation Society of Malaysia (ECOMY), positioning it as both a competition and a conservation awareness initiative.

Registration Details and Mandatory Briefing Session

Participants walk away with more than just potential prize money.

Everyone gets official merchandise, including a drawstring bag, water bottle, bucket hat, gym towel, and lanyard – practical gear for anyone planning to spend hours crouched in bushes waiting for the perfect bird pose.

The registration period runs until Thursday (11 September), and attendance at the 3 October briefing session is mandatory.

Even the paperwork has to be picture-perfect – file naming follows a specific format: Name_Phone number_Photo number_Species.

For photographers tired of weekend workshops and looking for something with real stakes, this competition offers a chance to test skills against Malaysia’s diverse bird population while supporting local ecotourism.

Just remember to set multiple alarms – in bird photography, timing isn’t just about the shot, it’s about showing up when the birds do.

A photographer equipped with a Sony a1 II camera and Sony FE 400-800mm telephoto lens demonstrates the serious gear needed for competitive bird photography at events like the upcoming Carey Island competition. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

