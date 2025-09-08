[Watch] Malaysia’s Wushu Warriors Strike 5 Golds In Brazil, Breaking 12-Year Record

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Malaysia’s wushu team just delivered their best World Championships performance ever, hauling in 5 golds, 1 silver, and 2 bronze medals at the 17th World Wushu Championships in Brasília, Brazil.

It’s their strongest showing since 2013, when they managed 4 golds, 5 silvers, and 5 bronzes.

The final day belonged to the women’s duilian (synchronised routines) team of Lee Jia Rong, Pang Pui Yee, and Tan Cheong Min, who scored 9.630 points to clinch gold.

For Pang, it was career-defining – her first world championship gold, joining her teammates as breakthrough winners at this tournament.

The men’s duilian squad of Clement Ting Su Wei, Si Shin Peng and Bryan Ti Kai Jie also grabbed bronze, capping off Malaysia’s medal haul.

Malaysia’s men’s duilian team celebrates their bronze medal victory at the 17th World Wushu Championships in Brasília, Brazil. The trio of (from left) Ting, Ti and Si proudly display their achievement certificates and medals, contributing to Malaysia’s record-breaking haul of 5 golds, 1 silver, and 2 bronze medals at the tournament. (Pix: Facebook/白伟靖)

The Comeback Kids

The real story here is the resurrection of 23-year-old Si and 22-year-old Lee.

These two were basically written off after lacklustre performances in 2023-2024, getting dropped from the podium program and facing potential cuts from the national team.

But Malaysian Wushu Federation president Datuk Cheong Kim Fatt and the board went to bat for them, appealing to the National Sports Council (NSC) and personally guaranteeing their spots.

That faith paid off big time – both athletes walked away with 2 golds and 1 bronze each.

Si dominated men’s spear and sword events, while Lee conquered women’s broadsword and added a bronze in staff competition.

The Wushu Queen Reigns Supreme

Twenty-seven-year-old Tan from Melaka continues her reign as Malaysia’s “Wushu Queen,” adding 2 more golds (women’s southern cudgel and duilian) plus 1 silver (women’s southern broadsword) to her collection.

With 10 World Championship medals now – 4 of them gold – she’s officially Malaysia’s most decorated wushu athlete at this level.

Tan’s resume reads like a wushu hall of fame entry: World Championships, World Cup, Asian Championships, World Combat Games, World University Games, and Southeast Asian Games gold medals.

The only prize missing? An Asian Games gold – she settled for silver in the nanquan-nandao combined event at Hangzhou two years ago.

Looking Ahead: The Quest Continues

Federation chief Cheong, who is also Vice-President of the Olympic Council of Malaysia (OCM), isn’t resting on these laurels.

He plans to continue developing both veterans and newcomers, with Tan remaining a key focus, despite a minor stumble in women’s nanquan that left her in 10th place.

We saw some weaknesses that we’ll work to correct. We hope she can continue bringing glory to the country.

The team’s sights are now set on the Southeast Asian Games in Thailand later this year and next year’s major competitions.

For Tan, that elusive Asian Games gold remains the ultimate target.

Malaysia previously hit the 4-gold mark twice – in 2013 and 2005 (when they also grabbed 1 silver and 6 bronzes).

This 5-gold performance officially rewrites the history books, proving that sometimes betting on your athletes when they’re down pays off in the most significant way possible.

Parts of this story have been sourced from Sin Chew.

