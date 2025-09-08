[Watch] Malaysian Singer’s Dispute With Chinese Neighbour Goes Viral After 8-Year Complex Feud

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A Malaysian singer’s Facebook post about her troublesome neighbour has gone viral, proving that keeping up with the Joneses is nothing compared to simply living peacefully alongside them.

Chen Mei Ling recently shared her experiences on social media, detailing what she describes as an eight-year conflict with a neighbour from China that began in 2016.

According to Chen’s social media account, the dispute involves various complaints and conflicts between residents in the building.

Chen claims her neighbour has filed multiple complaints about different residents over the years, including:

Objections to house painting due to paint odours

Noise complaints about cooking activities

Reports about families dining in common areas

Chen also alleges that from 2016 to 2019, the same neighbour operated what she describes as a home bakery business that produced smoke and odours throughout the building.

However, she notes that other residents did not file complaints during this period.

Daily Tensions and Social Media Response

The singer reports that tensions have escalated in recent years, with her neighbour reportedly spending significant time cleaning communal areas.

Chen suggests this activity is intended to create confrontations with other residents, though the neighbour’s motivations have not been independently verified.

Chen states that she limits her own music practice to specific hours and uses sound equipment only occasionally throughout the year.

The post has generated significant engagement online, with many users sharing their own experiences with neighbour conflicts.

“I’m most afraid of neighbours with dogs, cats, or karaoke machines,” wrote one commenter. “Thankfully, I haven’t encountered any of these. My husband and I are so quiet that we barely make any noise – during Chinese New Year cleaning, I even apologise to our neighbours beforehand for using the vacuum for longer.”

Another user commented: “Good neighbours really depend on fate!”

Chen indicated her frustration has reached a breaking point, stating: “If you continue this unreasonable behaviour, I will fight fire with fire and show no mercy.”

Note: This article is based on social media posts by one party to the dispute. The other party’s perspective on these events is not available. Readers should consider that disputes often involve multiple viewpoints and complex circumstances.

