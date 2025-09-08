BDS Malaysia Condemns KLCC Security’s Treatment Of Pro-Palestine Protesters

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Boycott, Divest, and Sanction (BDS) Malaysia has called on Suria KLCC management to apologise after security guards denied entry to pro-Palestine protesters and manhandled a former MP at the shopping mall.

In a press statement, BDS Malaysia stated that protesters who participated in a march that concluded at KLCC were barred from entering the Suria KLCC shopping mall.

Some protesters were wearing keffiyehs or Palestinian scarves, while others carried pro-Palestinian posters, the group said.

The incident escalated when security guards tried to snatch a Palestinian flag from a woman entering the mall.

Former Batu MP Tian Chua, who attempted to intervene, was manhandled by the security guards, according to BDS Malaysia.

Suria KLCC management later issued a statement justifying the security action, citing concerns over the wooden stick attached to the Palestinian flag.

However, BDS Malaysia noted that other mall visitors wearing Palestinian keffiyehs and carrying pro-Palestinian materials were also denied entry.

“Disgraceful” Actions Tarnish Malaysia’s Image

BDS Malaysia described the security staff’s actions as “disgraceful”, saying they have “tarnished the global image of the Malaysian government as one that is firmly on the side of Palestine”.

The group argued that treating pro-Palestine protesters as potential security threats might be understandable in pro-Zionist countries, but should never happen in Malaysia, which has consistently supported Palestinian freedom and justice.

BDS Malaysia has made two demands of Suria KLCC management:

First, to apologise to those who were “treated very unjustly and badly” by security guards, particularly Tian Chua, whom they described as a vocal supporter of the Palestine cause.

Second, to clarify the mall’s policy on visitors carrying pro-Palestine paraphernalia.

The group emphasised that Malaysia has a long-standing position of supporting the Palestinian cause and opposing the genocide in Gaza.

Political Parties Also Demand KLCC Apology

Political parties have also criticised Suria KLCC security guards for their treatment of Tian Chua and other pro-Palestine protesters at the shopping mall.

Selangor PAS Youth chief Ustaz Mohamed Sukri Omar called the incident “shameful”, saying security guards roughed up Tian Chua despite his explanation that protesters were simply trying to leave after a Palestine solidarity rally.

PAS Youth rejected KLCC management’s justification that the wooden flagpole was the issue, noting that people wearing keffiyehs and carrying Palestinian placards were also barred from entering.

Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (MUDA) said the actions violated citizens’ fundamental rights, describing the treatment as “baseless and immoral”, especially when Malaysia officially supports the Palestinian cause.

The party noted that over 15,000 children in Gaza have been killed, yet Malaysians are being prevented from showing solidarity with Palestine even in peaceful ways.

Both parties have demanded that Suria KLCC management issue a public apology to Tian Chua and clarify their policy on pro-Palestine items.

The incident has also drawn criticism for contradicting Malaysia’s consistent pro-Palestine stance on the world stage, with politicians calling it an embarrassment to the country’s official position.

