[Watch] Palestine Activist Tian Chua Ejected From Suria KLCC Over Wooden Stick, Mall Denies Political Motive

Shopping mall Suria KLCC has denied that its decision to eject Palestine activist and former MP Tian Chua was politically motivated, saying the action was taken because he tried to bring a long wooden pole into the premises.

The management issued a statement stating that the incident occurred when a visitor attempted to enter with the wooden item, despite being asked not to do so.

“This action is in line with our security procedures that prohibit items with potential security risks or that may disturb the comfort of visitors,” it said.

The statement came after a video went viral showing Tian Chua and several activists carrying Palestinian flags being asked to leave by mall management.

Mall Defends Security Procedures

According to social media posts, the group had just finished participating in a peaceful Palestine solidarity rally in the capital before stopping by Suria KLCC.

They were seen chanting “Free Palestine” slogans while carrying flags before being approached by security guards.

Suria KLCC said its security measures are standard procedures applied to all visitors regardless of their background.

“We want to emphasise that this action was not based on any political stance. The safety and welfare of the community is always our priority,” the statement added.

The mall management also expressed appreciation for public cooperation and understanding in efforts to maintain a safe and orderly atmosphere at the shopping centre.

@protestguy Selepas protes 'Trump Dont Come' diadakan semalam (6 September 2025), beberapa aktivis Palestin telah masuk ke dalam Suria KLCC untuk solat, makan dan menggunakan LRT. Namun adalah amat mendukacitakan apabila pihak @suriaklccmall telah menghalang masuk serta menghalau aktivis yang membawa bendera Palestin, serta plakad-plakad bermesej Pro Palestin dan anti Zionis, anti Israel. Salah seorang aktivis tersebut ialah YB Tian Chua. Lihatlah bagaimana pihak @suriaklccmall bertindak mengasari beliau yang merupakan warga emas berumur 62 tahun, sedangkan perkara seperti ini boleh dibawa berbincang secara elok. Sekiranya alasannya ialah 'kayu' tidak dibenarkan, kenapa aktivis lain juga telah dihalau walaupun mereka hanya membawa plakad? Hal ini membawa persoalan, adakah @suriaklccmall sebuah kompleks membeli belah betul-betul di bawah Menara Berkembar KLCC, bangunan kebanggaan Malaysia, yang mana merupakan salah sebuah negara yang lantang memperjuangkan hak Palestin, sebenarnya berpendirian Pro Zionis? Kami menuntut @suriaklccmall untuk memohon maaf serta menyatakan pendirian mereka terhadap isu Palestin sebelum gerakan boikot kepada mereka dijalankan! ♬ original sound – Malaysian_Protest_4_Palestine – Malaysian Protest 4 Palestine

Tian Chua Clarifies Incident Details

Tian Chua said the incident was not about him personally, explaining that after finishing at the fountain, some activists wanted to eat while others were heading to the LRT when they passed by the mall.

Speaking to TRP, Tian Chua claimed that security staff initially tried to stop everyone from entering, asking them to remove their keffiyehs, throw away placards, and attempting to confiscate Palestinian flags before the scuffle occurred.

When security eventually told him to leave his wooden stick behind, he chose not to enter while the rest of the group continued into the mall.

They were not protesting inside the mall but simply exercising their right to wear what they wanted when visiting a public shopping centre.

Tian Chua also compared it to previous occasions after Bersih rallies when activists would enter malls to eat while wearing the yellow shirt.

He added that since Palestinian symbols are not banned in Malaysia, it was wrong for a public mall to stop Malaysians from wearing Palestine-related items, stating that mall security should not have the authority to prevent people from wearing anything symbolic of Palestine.

Public Reaction Divided Over Incident

The former PKR vice-president, a veteran activist and ex-Batu MP, has been involved in various humanitarian causes, including Palestinian solidarity movements.

Witnesses criticised the guards for stopping people carrying Palestine flags, noting that Tian Chua intervened when he saw the treatment, with guards claiming the flagpoles were “dangerous.”

Critics questioned whether simply carrying Palestinian flags through the mall warranted such treatment, criticising the confrontational security response and noting the contrast with Malaysia’s official pro-Palestinian stance.

However, reactions were polarised, with some users defending the mall’s actions.

In contrast, others supported the mall’s position, commenting that it was about the wooden poles and the guards didn’t confiscate the flags.

Some expressed concern about the activists’ behaviour, saying the shouting in the mall made people feel threatened.

At the same time, witnesses clarified that the group had entered to pray and use the LRT, and only shouted when Tian Chua was treated harshly.

