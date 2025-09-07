18-Year-Old Girl Missing For Over A Week After Temple Visit In Port Dickson

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

An 18-year-old girl has been missing for over a week after failing to return home from a temple visit on Thursday evening (29 August), prompting her family to file a police report and launch a desperate search effort.

Liew Qiao Yee was last seen leaving home around 6 pm that day.

Her father, 65-year-old businessman Liew Chen Kong, filed a missing person report at the Port Dickson police station early Friday (30 August) at 1:22 am.

According to the police report, the teenager regularly visits a temple on Jalan Bypass at around 6 pm during a week-long temple festival.

She had been attending the temple celebrations every evening at 6 pm and would usually return home on time each night.

However, she failed to return home on the final night of the festival – her father attempted to contact her multiple times on her mobile phone (0111220651) but received no response.

By 10:30 pm that night, when she still hadn’t returned home, the worried father tried calling again with no success.

CCTV Evidence and Investigation

Breakthrough evidence has emerged from security cameras:

White sedan captured : CCTV footage shows a white car suspected of taking the missing girl

: CCTV footage shows a white car suspected of taking the missing girl License plate recorded : Despite attempts to avoid surveillance, the vehicle’s license plate number and occupants were clearly captured

: Despite attempts to avoid surveillance, the vehicle’s license plate number and occupants were clearly captured Walking footage : Security cameras recorded Qiao Yee walking away from the temple before she disappeared

: Security cameras recorded Qiao Yee walking away from the temple before she disappeared Evidence submitted: All CCTV footage has been handed over to the police for investigation

Unconfirmed reports suggest the teenager may have been taken to Penang.

The family suspects she may have been abducted, as this disappearance is entirely out of character for her.

CCTV footage captured a white sedan suspected of carrying the missing person, and the recording has been handed over to police for investigation. (Pix: 北緯一度)

Family’s Desperate Appeal

The distraught parents have made an emotional public plea through social media:

Qiao Yee, do you know that your parents can barely sleep at night? We just hope to receive a message saying ‘I’m fine.’ You’re active on social media but won’t contact your family to report you’re safe. Have you thought about how your parents feel? Home is not a prison, but your safest place. No matter what happens, your parents will always be waiting for you.

The mother confirmed they still haven’t received any phone calls from their daughter despite the widespread search efforts.

The family is asking the public to share this information widely and contact them immediately if anyone has seen Qiao Yee or has information about her whereabouts:

Father’s mobile: 018-2196960

Missing girl’s phone: 011-1220651

Family residence: No. 15 Taman Orked (Orchid Garden), Jalan Bypass, 71000 Port Dickson

Parts of this story have been sourced from 北緯一度.

