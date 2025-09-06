[Watch] Malaysian Influencer’s BMW Sea Stunt Leads To Arrest

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A Malaysian social media influencer has been arrested for safety violations after staging an elaborate photo shoot featuring a luxury car on a floating platform at sea, according to authorities.

The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) seized the platform and towing vessel on Wednesday afternoon, about 16 nautical miles northwest of Kuala Terengganu near Pulau Bidong.

Maritime Captain Hamiludin Che Awang, Terengganu’s Maritime Director, stated that the platform was constructed without proper safety equipment, posing risks to the crew, passengers, and other water users.

The floating structure featured an elaborate two-level design resembling part of a house, complete with glass windows and furniture, with the luxury vehicle positioned on top.

Upon inspection, a passenger boat was used to tow a floating platform with a car on it, while another boat accompanying the towing activity was found operating without a valid license from the Department of Marine.

Authorities Take Firm Stance on Maritime Safety

All 12 people involved in the stunt – including the unnamed influencer, crew members and passengers – were detained.

The group, aged between 21 and 32, are all Malaysian nationals.

They were brought to the Terengganu Maritime Jetty at 2 a.m. on Thursday (4 September) for further investigation under the Merchant Shipping Ordinance for operating without valid licenses and conducting unauthorised towing activities.

Hamiludin emphasised that while authorities support tourism and youth creativity, such activities must follow existing regulations to ensure safety and preserve the maritime sector.

The agency is serious about ensuring the safety of the country’s waters, especially in Terengganu, and will not compromise with anyone who violates maritime laws.

The case has led to polarised reactions across social media platforms, with users split between condemning reckless publicity stunts and supporting artistic freedom.

Parts of this story have been sourced from SCMP.

