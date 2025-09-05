Missing UK Teen David Balisong Found Safe In Budget Hotel At Jalan Pudu

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

British teenager David Balisong, 17, who had been missing in Malaysia since June, has been found safe in a budget hotel, bringing immense relief to his worried family after what appears to have been a family conflict that led to his disappearance.

According to social media posts tracking the search, Balisong was located staying with other backpackers from various countries at a budget accommodation facility in Jalan Pudu.

Balisong was reported missing after he secretly took a flight from the UK to Malaysia on 6 June, carrying nothing but a backpack.

Malaysian police said he was last seen by eyewitnesses at the KL Sentral transport hub in Kuala Lumpur on 7 June.

His last known communication was on 9 June 9, when his family received an email from an unknown address telling them he was “in a safe place” and to “not try to find me.”

Initial Fears of Criminal Activity

The case had raised serious concerns among anti-fraud activists who warned that Balisong may have fallen victim to scam call centre operations.

Hishamuddin Hashim, secretary general of the Malaysian International Humanitarian Organisation, had expressed fears that the teenager’s disappearance pattern matched the modus operandi of criminal networks operating in the region.

“We believe he is likely still in Malaysia, where he has possibly become a victim of a scam operation,” Hashim had said at a press conference with the teen’s mother, Minevera Balisong.

He noted that “from our past experience, victims are forced to send WhatsApp messages or emails to parents to say they are safe.”

Family Conflict Resolution

However, comments from those following the case now suggest the disappearance was linked to a family dispute rather than any criminal activity or scam operation as initially feared.

One commenter noted he was found in a budget hotel with other backpacker travellers from various countries.

The discovery has brought considerable relief to the family, particularly his mother, who had been anxiously awaiting news of her son’s whereabouts and had participated in press conferences seeking help to locate him.

The case also generated significant online engagement, with reactions and comments from concerned members of the public offering prayers and support throughout the search.

Many expressed gratitude for the positive outcome, with comments including “Alhamdulillah! That’s great. Bless both mom & son” and “His mom must be so relieved. Hope he is safe.”

The case also underscores how family conflicts can sometimes be mistaken for more sinister circumstances, emphasising the need for thorough investigation before concluding missing persons cases.

