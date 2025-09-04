[Watch] 99 Speedmart Opens First Store In China On Merdeka Day

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Malaysian convenience store chain 99 Speedmart has officially entered the Chinese market with the opening of its first store in Fuzhou on 31 August.

The outlet, located in Zhaixianyuan, Fuzhou, represents what the company calls “a historic achievement and new chapter” in its business journey.

Fuzhou is the capital of Fujian province in southeastern China.

99 Speedmart described the China entry as part of its commitment to expanding its mini-market network while continuing to offer quality daily necessities at affordable prices.

The company’s signature tagline “Dekat lagi Murah” (Near and Cheap) has been adapted for the Chinese market, with stores operating under the promise of being “又近又便宜” (close and affordable).

Social Media Buzz and Expansion Timeline

In its official announcement, 99 Speedmart expressed gratitude to customers, business partners, and employees who have supported the company’s development over the years.

The expansion into China marks the first international venture for the Malaysian retailer, which has built a strong presence across Malaysia with its neighbourhood convenience store model.

Social media responses to the announcement have been mixed, with some users congratulating the company while others raised questions about product sourcing and store management practices in the new market.

Several commenters suggested the company should focus on bringing Malaysian products to Chinese consumers, while also introducing Chinese goods to Malaysian stores.

The Fuzhou store opening represents 99 Speedmart’s first step into international markets, following years of domestic expansion across Malaysia’s urban and suburban areas.

The company has not announced specific plans for additional Chinese locations or a timeline for further expansion in the region.

After its IPO in September 2024, 99 Speed Mart became the 32nd largest firm by market capitalisation on the Main Market of Bursa Malaysia.

