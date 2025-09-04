The SPM Graduate Making RM13,000 A Month Growing Papayas And Bananas

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

While most of his peers were either trying to pursue tertiary education or settling into entry-level jobs, Muhammad Qayyum Zunkurnain was out there getting his hands dirty—literally.

Armed with nothing but his SPM certificate, a hoe, some inherited farming wisdom from his dad, and zero patience for people’s opinions, this 24-year-old Perakian from Kuala Kangsar decided to bet his entire future on fruit trees.

The gamble paid off. Big time.

Today, Muhammad Qayyum’s 7,000 papaya and banana trees are pulling in RM13,000 a month—that’s more than what most fresh graduates with fancy degrees are making in their cubicles.

Not bad for a guy who chose dirt over diplomas.

From Mockery to Money

“People used to laugh at me,” Muhammad Qayyum admits, standing among his towering papaya trees on a sweltering afternoon.

A young guy with just SPM and a hoe? They thought I was crazy.

The sneers started right after he finished his SPM – while his classmates were posting acceptance letters on social media, Muhammad Qayyum was quietly plotting his agricultural empire on 3.2 hectares of rented land.

The inspiration came from necessity, not some romantic notion about farming.

He’d been selling papayas and bananas on a small scale and kept running into the same problem: he couldn’t keep up with demand.

The market was hungry, but I had no fruit to feed it. That’s when I realised I needed to grow my own supply.

The Fruit Formula

Starting with just 1,000 trees and whatever savings he could scrape together, Muhammad Qayyum has now expanded to 3,000 papaya trees and 4,000 banana plants.

His choice of crops wasn’t random—it was pure market intelligence.

Older folks love papayas because they help with digestion. And bananas take longer to mature, so papayas work as a quick-turnaround crop while you’re waiting.

The math is simple but effective – papayas mature in six to seven months and keep producing fruit for years.

In Malaysia’s two-season climate (wet and dry), the trees thrive, especially during extended rainy periods when they flower more readily.

Supply and Demand Reality Check

Even with 7,000 trees, Qayyum can’t keep up with orders at agricultural markets across Perak, Penang, and Selangor.

Hot weather affects production. Some days, I wish I had twice as many trees.

The same community members who once mocked him are now sending their kids to work and learn at his farm—success has a funny way of changing perspectives.

His story has caught the attention of farming associations and government agricultural departments, who now use him as an example of what’s possible in modern Malaysian agriculture.

Next, Qayyum plans to explore value-added products, such as papaya-based snacks and banana chips, to maximise his profit from the harvest.

For a guy who never made it past high school, he’s proving that sometimes the best education comes from getting your hands dirty and ignoring the doubters.



