The Doctor Who Finally Got Help: A Frontliner’s First Taste Of Government Aid

Dr. Ahmad Fadhzil Mohamad was just running errands when he stumbled into something he’d never experienced before—government assistance that actually included him.

In his entire life, he’d never once received free government money for groceries.

The Perlis-based doctor had seen the long queue at Econo Titi Chai in Kangar and was curious.

His wife had asked him to buy eggs, so he asked his neighbour what the fuss was about.

That’s when he learned about the Sumbangan Asas Rahmah (SARA) program—RM100 in government assistance that Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim had announced.

Years of Being Left Out

Dr. Ahmad Fadhzil’s frustration runs deep – that whenever there’s assistance, his name is always left out.

As a doctor working day and night shifts, especially during COVID, when people called healthcare workers heroes, he’d watched assistance programs come and go without ever qualifying.

But when it comes to actually receiving money, never.

The irony wasn’t lost on him: “duit kita la jugak yang selalu kena ambik”—it’s our money that always gets taken anyway, referring to the taxes that fund these programs.

The Moment Everything Changed

Standing in that queue, Dr. Ahmad Fadhzil was sceptical, but he tried anyway.

I tried once, and by God, it worked immediately.

What happened next surprised even him – suddenly hungry and with RM100 to spend, he found himself filling an entire shopping cart.

The receipt shows he spent RM98.55 of his RM100 allocation, leaving RM1.45 remaining.

For Dr. Ahmad Fadhzil, the experience was transformative – the feeling was different: relief, gratitude, like for the first time in his life, he was truly valued as a citizen.

This wasn’t just about RM100 worth of groceries – It was about finally being included in something meant to help Malaysians, after years of being systematically excluded from aid programs.

Less Is More: When Simple Works

Dr. Ahmad Fadhzil concluded his post with an urgent message to others: “Don’t wait,” he urged. Go to the market, use your IC, claim this blessing.

We don’t get opportunities like this every day. Sometimes it’s small things.

His story captures something significant about policy design—the SARA program’s simplicity—show your IC, get RM100—meant that, for once, a healthcare professional wasn’t caught in eligibility gaps.

His Facebook post resonated widely among healthcare workers and other professionals who’ve found themselves in similar situations—serving the public while being excluded from public assistance.

Sometimes the most effective policy is the simplest one: no complex forms, no income thresholds, just show up with your IC and be counted as a Malaysian worthy of help.

