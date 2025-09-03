World Champs Cash In: Malaysian Mixed Doubles Pair Scores RM20,000 Government Bonus

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

While the Badminton World Federation (BWF) World Championships in Paris last week didn’t hand out a single dime in prize money, Malaysia’s badminton heroes are still walking away with serious cash – courtesy of their own government.

Mixed doubles champions Chen Tang Jie and Toh Ee Wei just scored RM20,000 under Malaysia’s National Sports Incentive Scheme (Shakam), with each player pocketing RM10,000 for their historic gold medal performance.

“For Shakam, the amount is fixed. For a gold medal, it is RM20,000, so each of them will receive RM10,000,” Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh announced at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) on Tuesday (2 September), where the champions received a hero’s welcome.

The silver medalists aren’t going home empty-handed either.

Women’s doubles pair Pearly Tan and M. Thinaah – who made history as the first Malaysian women’s duo to reach a World Championships final – will split RM10,000, taking home RM5,000 each.

But wait, there’s more. The Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) is cooking up additional rewards for both pairs.

“I have spoken to BAM president Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul, and we will wait for the additional incentives that will be announced by him soon,” Yeoh revealed.

Government Doubles Down on Badminton Investment

Yeoh made it clear that badminton remains a priority sport for Malaysia, calling it “a unifying sport for Malaysians.”

She assured that under the Madani government, it will continue to provide substantial investment for it.

Under the Road to Gold programme, we have extended support not only to the athletes but also to coaches and the support team, including rehab and physiotherapy.

The Road to Gold (RTG) programme was initiated to support Malaysian athletes in winning the country’s first Olympic gold medal at the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics.

“Can’t Even Buy Half a Myvi” – Malaysians Slam Reward Amount

The irony isn’t lost on anyone – Tang Jie and Ee Wei became Malaysia’s first-ever mixed doubles world champions by defeating China’s Jiang Zhenbang-Wei Yaxin, while Pearly-Thinaah fell just short against world No. 1 Liu Shengshu-Tan Ning in their final.

All this glory came at a tournament that offered zero prize money, focusing purely on prestige and ranking points.

But in Malaysia’s case, sometimes the best rewards come from your own backyard – and RM20,000 speaks louder than any trophy.

But the announcement has sparked outrage among Malaysians who think RM20,000 is insulting for world champions.

“Lousy footballers got hundreds over thousands. Here, the champion beat a population of 1.4 billion, got only RM20k, and can’t even pay a shop’s 1-month rental. Can’t even buy a Myvi half car,” fumed Facebook user Castello SF Chong.

Others pointed out the massive gap between Olympic and World Championship rewards.

“Olympic gold is a million Ringgit? BWF World Champion should get at least RM500k,” questioned Auron Lynx.

