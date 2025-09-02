[Watch] Malaysian Smuggler Arrested In Thailand With M4 Rifles After RM10,000 Penang Gun-Running Deal

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A 45-year-old Malaysian man was arrested at a checkpoint in southern Thailand on Saturday with two American M4 assault rifles and over 400 rounds of ammunition hidden in his car.

The suspect, identified only as Yeb, was stopped by police at a checkpoint on Kanchanawanit Road in Songkhla’s Sadao District after officers noticed his white Kia sedan with Malaysian licence plates acting suspiciously.

A search revealed two M4 rifles concealed under a rubber floor mat behind the driver’s seat, along with 300 rounds of 5.56 calibre ammunition and 100 rounds of other calibres.

Yeb confessed to being part of a cross-border arms trafficking network and said he was hired by a Malaysian national in Penang for this smuggling run.

He was promised RM10,000 (about 76,000 Thai baht) for the trip.

Weapons Not Intended For Southern Thailand Insurgency

Police Colonel Surachit Petchjom from Sadao Police Station said preliminary investigations suggest the smuggling operation is part of an organised transnational network with multiple participants.

“The evidence confirms repeated attempts to move firearms illegally,” he said, adding that authorities are pursuing other members of the criminal network.

Police emphasised the case is not linked to the insurgency in Thailand’s three southern border provinces, but involves weapons intended for other conflict areas.

The M4 rifle is the current standard issue for US forces worldwide and has replaced the heavier M16 as the primary assault weapon.

Arrest Could Expose Wider Criminal Network As Border Security Tightened

Yeb remains in custody, facing charges including illegal possession of firearms and arms trafficking.

Police said his arrest could help uncover further criminal activity within the smuggling network.

Meanwhile, authorities have increased checkpoints and surveillance along the border.

They are working with Malaysian counterparts to tackle the security challenges along Thailand’s southern border, which has long served as a corridor for smuggling firearms, drugs and contraband.

At the same time, Malaysian authorities have confirmed they received information about the case.

Bukit Aman’s Internal Security and Public Order Department Director, Datuk Seri Azmi Abu Kassim, stated they believe the firearms purchased by the suspect were intended for related activities.

Investigations are ongoing to gather more details, even as social media flooded with varying details such as the suspect’s alleged full name and age.

Parts of this story have been sourced from Thai Examiner and Berita Harian.

