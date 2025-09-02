[Watch] Crypto Revenge: Ipoh Salon Bombed On Merdeka Day After Owner Reports Electricity Theft

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A hair salon in Ipoh, Perak, was bombed in the early hours of Malaysia’s National Day, with police investigating the attack as a suspected act of revenge after the shop owner reported illegal cryptocurrency mining activities.

The explosion occurred at around 4:58am on Sunday (31 August) at a shophouse near Ipoh Garden, causing severe damage to the salon’s roller shutter and glass door.

A 32-second video circulating on social media showed the aftermath – shattered glass scattered across the floor, a bent and damaged roller shutter, fallen building materials, and a Malaysian flag that had dropped to the ground.

The blast also caused minor damage to an adjacent shop.

CCTV footage captured two men arriving at the scene on a motorcycle before placing what appeared to be an explosive device in front of the shophouse and fleeing.

Damage Costs Soar To RM10,000 As Hidden Destruction Emerges

The incident appears linked to an electricity theft case from last year.

The salon had been hit with a RM1.14 million electricity bill from Tenaga Nasional Berhad after illegal cryptocurrency mining operations were discovered on the premises.

The female shop owner, Wong Pei Yun, managed to reduce the amount to RM44,000 after extensive appeals.

She told the press that damage from the blast initially looked like it would cost RM5,000, but the actual repair costs have gone up dramatically.

After proper internal inspection, visible repairs alone – including the iron shutter, glass door, floor tiles, and air conditioning – will cost at least RM10,000.

This figure is expected to rise significantly once hidden damage to sensors, electrical circuits, and other systems is fully assessed.



Flash Bang Device Used to Intimidate, Police Say

Ipoh police chief Assistant Commissioner Abang Zainal Abidin confirmed that a 43-year-old local woman had filed a police report after her neighbour alerted her to the incident through CCTV footage.

The incident caused damage to the roller shutter and front floor of the affected shop, while a neighbouring shop’s signboard and wall sustained minor damage.

Police are investigating under Section 436 of the Penal Code for mischief by fire or explosive substance, and Section 6 of the Explosive Substances Act 1957.

Investigations revealed that a low explosive device – specifically a pyrotechnic flash bang grenade stun – was used in the attack.

Accordingly, this type of explosive is designed to intimidate rather than cause serious injury or death.

Abang Zainal emphasized that any crime involving explosives is considered serious, and police will take stern action according to the law.

He urged anyone with information to contact the nearest police station, investigating officer Inspector Mohamad Al Hakim Al Balkhis at 011-1125 6246, or Ipoh police headquarters at 05-2451500.

Parts of this story have been sourced from China Press.

