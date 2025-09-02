KLIA Tests New Drop-Off System: 10 Minutes Free, Then What?

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Malaysia’s main airport is rolling out a trial run that could change how you pick up and drop off passengers – and it’s already got people talking online.

Starting September 1, Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) began testing its Vehicle Access Management System (VAMS) at Terminal 1’s departure drop-off (Level 5) and arrival pickup (Level 3) areas.

Terminal 2 joins the trial on 15 September.

The system works with barrier gates and time limits – you get 10 minutes free to drop off or pick up passengers.

After that? Well, nobody knows yet.

What’s the Deal?

MAHB Managing Director Datuk Mohd Izani Ghani was quoted as saying that this follows what other international airports are doing, plus it’s prep work for Visit Malaysia Year 2026.

The goals are straightforward: reduce traffic jams, cut waiting times, boost security, and make KLIA more efficient and user-friendly.

During this trial period running until 30 November, there are no penalties – they’re just watching traffic patterns and driver behavior.

Earlier on, KLIA had to step in and debunk misinformation spreading on social media.

Fake posts claimed drivers would need RM30 card balance, face RM100 penalties immediately, and other incorrect details.

Public Reaction Is Mixed

Social media comments range from supportive (“Finally! People park there for hours”) to skeptical (“10 minutes isn’t enough for international arrivals”).

Some users suggest 15-20 minutes would be more reasonable, especially for passengers with heavy luggage or those unfamiliar with the airport layout.

Others worry about potential traffic jams at the barrier gates themselves.

The system aims to stop the familiar sight of cars parked indefinitely in pickup zones while drivers wait inside the terminal – a practice that creates bottlenecks and frustrates other users.

Whether 10 minutes proves sufficient for real-world airport operations remains to be seen.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.