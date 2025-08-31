[Photos] Blind Masseur, 10-Year-Old Speedster, and Disney-Loving Retiree: The Human Stories Behind Malaysia’s Historic Tower Run

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

While Malaysia celebrated setting two national records at The Sky Race™ at Merdeka 118 this weekend, the real stories were unfolding one step at a time on the stairwells of the world’s second-tallest building.

Among the 5,800 participants from 70 countries who conquered the 2,845-stair challenge, three stories stood out – not for their finishing times, but for what they represented about human determination and the spirit of Malaysia’s Independence Day.

Saupi Safiai didn’t just climb Merdeka 118 – he blazed a trail as the first blind participant in the tower’s history. The 36-year-old massage therapist from Kelantan completed the gruelling ascent in 50 minutes, guided by encouragement from fellow climbers and his friend Dr. Zainal Ngah.

“People called me out along the way to guide my way,” Saupi said after catching his breath at Level 118. “I stopped twice for water, but I made it.”

Blind since age 15, Saupi competed in the B2 blind category and has already set his sights on his next vertical challenge: the KL Tower run.

His achievement wasn’t just personal – it was a statement about accessibility and inclusion in Malaysian sports.

The 10-Year-Old Who Left His PE Teacher in the Dust

While adults huffed and puffed their way up the tower, 10-year-old Kobe Mac from Garden International School was practically flying.

The youngest male participant finished in an impressive 31 minutes and 28 seconds – his first-ever tower run.

“I practised at the MBPJ tower,” Mac said, still buzzing with energy despite admitting he was “a bit tired.”

His confidence? “I’m faster than my PE teacher.”

Mac’s achievement highlights Malaysia’s growing appeal as a destination for family-friendly extreme sports, proving that age is just a number when it comes to vertical running.

The Disney-Loving Retiree Who Runs in Style

At 60, Omar Shuib from Kuala Lumpur proved that retirement doesn’t mean slowing down.

The Batu Gajah native completed the climb in 57 minutes, sporting his prized Monster Inc. cap from Tokyo Disneyland – a 15-year-old treasure he’s worn through countless runs, including full marathons.

“I run 42km also wearing this cap,” Omar grinned, his Monster Inc. shirt from Paris Disneyland completing the Disney ensemble.

Usually, I run around Bukit Aman on Sundays.

A member of the Suronners club, Omar represents the growing community of senior athletes who refuse to let age define their limits.

Members of SUROnners often socialise and build friendships through shared experiences, such as meals after running sessions, fostering a sense of camaraderie.

More Than Just Numbers

While the event celebrated Malaysia’s double record achievement – Highest Towerrunning Race at 503 meters and Most Finishers in a Towerrunning Race – these individual stories remind us why sports matter beyond statistics.

The event saw Malaysian champion Soh Wai Ching claim victory in 15:37, and Japan’s Yuko Tateishi dominated the women’s category in 19:59.

However, for every elite athlete, there were dozens of everyday heroes, such as Saupi, Mac, and Omar, each carrying their own reasons for taking on the challenge.

With 74% first-time tower runners, the event succeeded in making vertical running accessible to all, embodying the Malaysian spirit of “Malaysia Boleh” from teenagers to seniors.

The Sky Race has positioned Malaysia alongside legendary tower races, such as the Empire State Building Run-Up and Taipei 101 Run, but it’s the human stories that will be remembered long after records are broken.

The event wasn’t just about reaching the top of a building, but about reaching new heights as individuals, as athletes, and as a nation celebrating its independence by showing the world what Malaysians are capable of achieving – one step at a time.

Below are magical moments captured from the day’s extraordinary journey to the clouds.



