You Can Store Unlimited Alcohol At Home Without Licence, Malaysia Customs Confirms

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The Royal Malaysian Customs Department has clarified that citizens do not require licenses to store alcohol at home for personal consumption, with no legal limit on the quantity they can store.

The department issued a statement on Wednesday (27 August), following widespread public concern over earlier comments by a customs official suggesting that storing more than 30 bottles of spirits at home might require a licence and could potentially be in violation of the law.

For members of the public who purchase legally taxed alcohol through legitimate means, there is no need to maintain records. Only licensed holders, importers, and exporters are required to keep records for seven years.

The customs department emphasised that individuals have the right to store alcohol for personal use or collection, provided the taxes have been paid and the alcohol was purchased legally.

Under the 1967 Customs Act, alcohol is defined as any liquid containing more than 1.14% alcohol content that is suitable for conversion into beverages.

However, the act does not require the public to obtain licences for storing alcohol for personal consumption.

The department also clarified that the licensing requirements mentioned earlier refer to Article 20 of the 1976 Excise Act, which applies to the production of taxable goods, such as tobacco or spirits, through distillation, fermentation, or other manufacturing processes—not personal storage.

Enforcement Based on Intelligence

The customs department emphasised that its enforcement actions are not conducted randomly, but rather based on intelligence reports or public complaints when there are reasonable grounds to suspect illegal activities.

The statement noted that some individuals have been found hoarding alcohol at home for commercial purposes, with investigations confirming that customs duties or taxes on these items had not been paid.

The department said it exercises these powers to combat smuggling and increase revenue.

From January to July this year, the department discovered 55 cases of untaxed or prohibited alcohol stored in homes, seizing alcohol worth RM1.42 million with unpaid taxes totalling RM4.02 million.

During the same period, customs authorities seized untaxed alcohol in 599 separate cases, confiscating alcohol valued at RM24.29 million with unpaid taxes amounting to RM62.62 million.

The clarification comes as the department seeks to address public confusion about alcohol storage regulations while maintaining its commitment to preventing tax evasion and smuggling activities.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.