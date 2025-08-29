[Watch] Malaysian Celebrity-Endorsed Live Streaming Platform Caught Selling Fake LV, Coach, Prada, And Chanel Bags

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A live streaming platform featuring endorsements from Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Malaysian celebrities and influencers has been exposed for allegedly selling counterfeit luxury goods to consumers across Malaysia and Singapore.

According to reports, the platform marketed itself with the slogan “fake one, compensate ten” and claimed its products came from duty-free shops or outlet stores.

However, victims who came forward reported receiving poor-quality counterfeit items instead of genuine luxury goods.

Affected consumers held a press conference, brandishing police reports and demanding that authorities take action against the platform.

The victims displayed seized counterfeit items, including handbags, cosmetics, and perfumes, allegedly sold as authentic LV, Coach, Prada, and Chanel products.

One victim reported purchasing over 200 items from the platform, spending more than RM30,000.

She initially trusted the platform because celebrities endorsed it, but the bags she received were “embarrassingly fake” – so poor in quality that she felt ashamed to give them as gifts.

Attractive Prices, Disappointing Results

The platform lured buyers with drastically reduced prices, such as LV bags for RM1,999 and Prada bags for RM450 – prices that seemed too good to be true.

Victims described the received products as “crudely made” and “complete rubbish.”

Even when refunds were requested, consumers often reported receiving less money back than they had initially paid, with confusing account statements.

Some items ordered months ago were never delivered.

At the press conference, victims urged the public not to trust celebrity or influencer endorsements blindly, and warned against being tempted by cheap “designer” goods.

READ MORE: RM300,000 Toy Heist: Malaysian Live-Streamer Scammed Collectors And Fled The Country

Based on original report by China Press.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.