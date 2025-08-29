Studio Ghibli’s “Princess Mononoke” Gets IMAX Treatment In Malaysia For First Time Ever

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Studio Ghibli fans in Malaysia, get ready to lose your minds.

Hayao Miyazaki’s legendary “Princess Mononoke” is finally receiving the IMAX treatment it deserves, marking the first time the 1997 animated epic will be shown on Malaysian cinema screens in the premium format.

The announcement, made by mm2 Entertainment, confirms that the film will debut in IMAX across Malaysia on 11 September, as part of Studio Ghibli’s 40th anniversary celebrations.

But Malaysia isn’t getting this treat alone – Singapore, Thailand, and the Philippines are also getting simultaneous IMAX releases.

This isn’t just your typical movie re-release. mm2 Entertainment is going all-out with special fan screenings across Kuala Lumpur, Penang, and Johor Bahru, complete with exclusive Malaysian merchandise that’ll have collectors scrambling.

Here’s what fans can expect:

Limited edition collectibles, including A4 posters, commemorative ticket stubs, badges, seed cards, and exclusive photo cards

including A4 posters, commemorative ticket stubs, badges, seed cards, and exclusive photo cards Special IMAX screenings at select cinemas

at select cinemas Handwritten memorabilia from Studio Ghibli producer Toshio Suzuki himself (displayed at KL venues)

from Studio Ghibli producer Toshio Suzuki himself (displayed at KL venues) Photo card bundles for anyone buying two tickets at participating screenings

More Than Just a Re-Release: A Cinematic Pilgrimage

“Princess Mononoke” isn’t just another animated film – it’s Miyazaki’s deep dive into the eternal conflict between nature and industrialisation, humanity and spirituality.

The 1997 film has been praised for decades as one of the director’s most profound works, and seeing it on IMAX will give both longtime fans and newcomers the chance to experience its stunning hand-drawn animation like never before.

For Studio Ghibli purists, this represents a rare opportunity to experience the film as it was meant to be – larger than life, with every meticulously crafted frame receiving the big-screen treatment it deserves.

The limited-edition merchandise alone makes this a must-attend event for any serious Ghibli collector.

All items are being produced in limited quantities, so if you’re planning to attend, don’t wait to get your tickets.

More details about additional screenings and ticket sales will be announced through mm2 Entertainment’s official social media channels (@mm2malaysia).

The screening schedule:

9 September (Tuesday):

GSC 1 Utama: 2D at 9:00 PM

GSC IOI City Mall 2: IMAX at 9:00 PM

10 September (Wednesday):

TGV Gurney Paragon: IMAX at 9:00 PM, 2D at 8:30 PM

TGV AEON Tebrau City: IMAX at 8:00 PM, 2D at 8:30 PM

DADI Cinema Pavilion KL: 2D at 8:30 PM

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.